Cozy Cleaner TENOKE Free Download
Cozy Cleaner TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.
Cozy Cleaner TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
In Cozy Cleaner, you bring messy rooms back to order step by step. Each level takes you to a different room where you look around, collect scattered items, and place them where they belong. Open boxes to find new objects, sweep up crumbs, wipe spills, polish windows, water the plants, and finish with a refreshing room spray. With every action, the space feels lighter, and so do you.
There are no timers, scores, or pressure, just a cozy journey where order slowly comes to life. To move on to the next level, you must completely clean and organize the room.
In Cozy Cleaner, different tools help you make each room spotless. Use your hand tool to collect trash and organize scattered books, bottles, and vases. Mop up spills, use the dustpan to clear away crumbs, dust, and cobwebs. Polish windows and walls with a cloth, water the plants with a watering can, and finish by spraying a cozy scent into the air. At the start of each level, a truck delivers new items you can unpack and arrange to complete the space. Once youve used all your tools and cleaned the room entirely, the door to the next level opens.
We hope you liked it! Free demo for Cozy Cleaner is out now, give it a try and give us your feedback. Don’t forget to wishlist it on Steam! (Button under the trailer)
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Cozy_Cleaner_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.8 GB
- MD5SUM : 950ffab9f1021bfde1b25b99af8c2591
System Requirements of Cozy Cleaner TENOKE
Before you start Cozy Cleaner TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-5200U or higher/equivalent
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: 2GB VRam or higher
- Storage: 1 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 64 Bit Only
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-5200U or higher/equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4GB VRam or higher
Cozy Cleaner TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Cozy Cleaner TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.