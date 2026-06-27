Cozy Cleaner TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

Cozy Cleaner TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In Cozy Cleaner, you bring messy rooms back to order step by step. Each level takes you to a different room where you look around, collect scattered items, and place them where they belong. Open boxes to find new objects, sweep up crumbs, wipe spills, polish windows, water the plants, and finish with a refreshing room spray. With every action, the space feels lighter, and so do you.

There are no timers, scores, or pressure, just a cozy journey where order slowly comes to life. To move on to the next level, you must completely clean and organize the room.

In Cozy Cleaner, different tools help you make each room spotless. Use your hand tool to collect trash and organize scattered books, bottles, and vases. Mop up spills, use the dustpan to clear away crumbs, dust, and cobwebs. Polish windows and walls with a cloth, water the plants with a watering can, and finish by spraying a cozy scent into the air. At the start of each level, a truck delivers new items you can unpack and arrange to complete the space. Once youve used all your tools and cleaned the room entirely, the door to the next level opens.

We hope you liked it! Free demo for Cozy Cleaner is out now, give it a try and give us your feedback. Don’t forget to wishlist it on Steam! (Button under the trailer)

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cozy_Cleaner_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.8 GB

MD5SUM : 950ffab9f1021bfde1b25b99af8c2591

System Requirements of Cozy Cleaner TENOKE

Before you start Cozy Cleaner TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 / 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-5200U or higher/equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: 2GB VRam or higher Storage: 1 GB available space Additional Notes: 64 Bit Only

