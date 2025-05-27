Among The Whispers Provocation TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

I’m a dev with a unique vision – “To create the best darn ghost hunting/investigating simulation on Steam!”

So dive into a world that’s deep with lore, gadgets, and … oh yeah… Ghosts!

Among the Whispers Provocation is a first-person single-player Authentic Real-Life Paranormal Investigation Simulator. It’s not a game looking to Jump Scare you (although it may happen so don’t blink!), instead it’s about truly learning about a haunted family and their past.

So keep your nerves calm!

If you dare, explore this enormous four-story mansion with over 30 rooms to learn about the dark secrets it has been hiding for generations.

Find the clues to slowly piece together the sinful past this family has endured.

Thanks for all the support with my previous work on Conrad Stevenson! I hope this game shows you that I’ve been hard at work with stronger gameplay, better visuals, and deeper investigations! ~ Kip the dev

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game is about investigating ghosts and the lives they had. The ghosts in this game had tragic ends, which caused them to become ghosts. These tragic endings generally consist of subjects about murder, suicide, and substance abuse.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Among_The_Whispers_Provocation_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : ca96ec1aee04da3f58c3bdcb99e54ccf

System Requirements of Among The Whispers Provocation TENOKE

Before you start Among The Whispers Provocation TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 16 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64-bit Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 16 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080 12GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

