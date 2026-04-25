Weed Shop 4 Highland Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Weed Shop 4 Highland Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

WELCOME TO HIGHLAND!

Weed Shop 4 is a cannabis business simulator with an infusion of business management, FPS gameplay, co-op, and a storyline that totally makes sense as long as you don’t think about it.

You wake up drifting on a busted boat next to a rundown tropical island that makes you miss your hood.

No money. No weed. No Idea.

Good news? Theres dirt, sunlight and just enough elephant crap on you to try again.

Can you turn this place into a weed empire or just get high trying?

BUILD YOUR HUSTLE

Start with nothing and turn it into something that almost works.

* Grow weed in whatever you can find

* Sell it, flip it, reinvest it, or just smoke it.

* Upgrade your setup so it stops looking like a crime scene

* Grow better product, charge more, repeat

Run it solo or with friends. You got some, right?

GO BIG OR BURN OUT

The island died when the tourists left.

Now its on you to bring them back.

* Grow better weed

* Open shops and attract new customers

* Expand your operation

* Turn a forgotten island into a business

Make enough money and maybe you can finally leave.

VISIT HIGHLAND!

“A place where dreams come to die”

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

You’ll be growing and smoking Marijuana, fighting off bums, and interacting with characters in questionable outfits in no time.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Weed_Shop_4_Highland_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 8.6 GB

MD5SUM : a70238dbe4c45bcd8a5142aecc3d77d5

System Requirements of Weed Shop 4 Highland Early Access

Before you start Weed Shop 4 Highland Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 270X DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 6 GB available space

