SUPER ROBOT WARS Y RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

SUPER ROBOT WARS Y RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes.

Place your units strategically and command them to defeat your enemies!

Upgrade your units and train your pilots with credits and resources you earn after every mission. Super Robot Wars Y introduces the new Assist Link system, which brings your favorite sidekick characters into action, allowing them to participate in missions and enhance their abilities and effects. Strengthen your heroes to overcome the next challenge!

Enjoy the impossible epic battles where units and pilots from all the series clash together! Embark on a journey into lore-rich, new saga of Super Robot Wars!

Featured series include:

Reideen the Brave

COMBATTLER V

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1

Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness

Getter Robo Arc

Majestic Prince

MACROSS Delta

Macross Delta: Passionate Walkure

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Godzilla Singular Point

SSSS.DYNAZENON

*Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition products are also available. Be careful of duplicate purchases.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Game contains language not appropriate for all ages, revealing outfits, animated violence, mild alcohol references, and mild suggestive themes.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : SUPER_ROBOT_WARS_Y_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 18 GB

MD5SUM : 51694062e4cc0c4fb55aa81ae892ae46

System Requirements of SUPER ROBOT WARS Y RUNE

Before you start SUPER ROBOT WARS Y RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti [1 GB] / AMD Radeon HD 7770 [2 GB] / Intel Arc A310 [4 GB]

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 17 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps with graphics settings at “Low”. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti [1 GB] / AMD Radeon HD 8950 [3 GB] / Intel Arc A380 [6 GB]

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 17 GB available space

SUPER ROBOT WARS Y RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start SUPER ROBOT WARS Y RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





