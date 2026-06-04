Vortica TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Vortica TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Humanity has been exiled from Earth by ruthless invaders. We now cling to survival in derelict stations and outposts scattered throughout the solar system. As the last hope for mankind, you must navigate the remnants of civilization, uncover lost technologies, and fight for our future.

Vortica is a 2D twin-stick shooter roguelite where you take on a variety of unique missions across the solar system. As one of humanitys last survivors, you will brave hostile territories, rescue stranded civilians, and track down deadly alien threats, all while scavenging for the resources needed to stay alive.

* Endless hordes of different enemies, each requiring different strategies to overcome stands in your way. Dispose of wave after wave using everything from rusty automatic rifles to high powered plasma guns, or deploy automated sentry turrets to assist you.

* Massive bosses are also waiting for you across the solar system, youll need to combine cunning and force to overcome them. As soon as your mission is completed, you need to haul ass. Get in your Vortal before its too late!

* Find utility items like jumping boots, traps, and improvised explosives, or craft them yourself in your homebase. With over 100 items available, you can repel enemies, grow resources or light your way through dark powerless stations. There’s a tool for everything!

* Unlock increasingly advanced gear and expand your carrying capacity as you progress. Before long, the creatures that looked unbeatable will be the ones fighting for their lives. Finding new characters also unlocks more options in your home base, such as better crafting or new objectives.

* Choose your own path and explore the solar system using Vortal technology to transport to a variety of locations. Rescue stranded civilians, eliminate deadly alien threats, and collect resources in roguelike raids.

* Every run is different, some stations are plunged into darkness by power failures, some are saturated with radiation, and some force you to fight through facilities without gravity.

OTHER FEATURES

* Play solo or team up with a friend for Co-op! (Gamepad required)

* Multiple game modes: Adventure, Survival and Custom modes

* A cute robot vacuum buddy in your home base, and a cat!

Team up for co-op runs, share strategies and setups, get the latest news, patch notes and updates on our Discord, look to the right for the invite link!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Vortica_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.8 GB

MD5SUM : bcba3be6dc9c0af05a7e31ad3dc9d542

System Requirements of Vortica TENOKE

Before you start Vortica TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Gamepad required for multiplayer

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Quad Core 2.4ghz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Vortica TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Vortica TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





