Unknown Host TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in a single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and an indie game.

Unknown Host TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

“Unknown Host” is a first-person psychological horror game with a linear narrative and an average playtime of 30-40 minutes to complete.

Story

We step into the shoes of Alex, a student who, in search of more comfort, rents an apartment in the city that, at first glance, seems pretty decent but upon arrival, he realizes something is not right.

Gameplay

The game is primarily a first-person walking simulator, with elements of exploration and interaction designed to immerse the player in an oppressive and mystery-laden atmosphere.

Game Features

* Immersive and unsettling atmosphere

* Explore various locations

* Engage in psychological tension

* Minimalistic gameplay mechanics

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages or viewing: violence, gore, or general adult content.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Unknown_Host_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.5 GB

MD5SUM : e04b9425e4617212dcec6df521184265

System Requirements of Unknown Host TENOKE

Before you start Unknown Host TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10, 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10, 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Unknown Host TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Unknown Host TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





