Unknown Host TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in a single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and an indie game.
“Unknown Host” is a first-person psychological horror game with a linear narrative and an average playtime of 30-40 minutes to complete.
Story
We step into the shoes of Alex, a student who, in search of more comfort, rents an apartment in the city that, at first glance, seems pretty decent but upon arrival, he realizes something is not right.
Gameplay
The game is primarily a first-person walking simulator, with elements of exploration and interaction designed to immerse the player in an oppressive and mystery-laden atmosphere.
Game Features
* Immersive and unsettling atmosphere
* Explore various locations
* Engage in psychological tension
* Minimalistic gameplay mechanics
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages or viewing: violence, gore, or general adult content.
System Requirements of Unknown Host TENOKE
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 10, 11
* Processor: Intel Core i5
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
* Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 10, 11 64-bit
* Processor: Intel Core i7
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
* Storage: 4 GB available space
