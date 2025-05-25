Hit It Back TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, sports and indie game.

A street-born afrogame full of style and energy

A mix of sports, music, and street vibes, featuring charming art, isometric perspective, and a Brazilian chiptune soundtrack that hits hard.

Throw / Hit / Run / Score

Long ago, the neighborhoods lived in peace (more or less). But everything changed when the Taco Championship exploded on the block. Only one team would master the four arts of street cricket and defend their hood as the best of all!

Arcade Mode

10 teams. Unique endings. Retro arcade atmosphere with a taste of revenge.

Versus Mode

Play with friends on the couchjust be careful not to lose any friendships. (No tokens needed)

Game Features:

* One-button gameplay: lazy or genius?

* 30 characters and 10 unique teams

* Gossip before every match (of course)

* 10 stages inspired by real neighborhoods

* Brazilian chiptune soundtrack

* Fast-paced matches with easy rematch

* Accessibility features: adjustable colors, sound, and screen reader support (NVDA required)

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Hit_It_Back_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.5 GB

MD5SUM : 128d092e73cae7eb7c625e3f11122b3e

System Requirements of Hit It Back TENOKE

Before you start Hit It Back TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent 1.5 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or equivalent (OpenGL 2.1 support)

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: Updated video drivers are required.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: Intel Core i3 or equivalent 2.0 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or higher

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

