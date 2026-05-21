Underling Uprising Free Download
Underling Uprising Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.
Underling Uprising PC Game 2026 Overview
Underling Uprising is a new take on classic “brawlers”. Enjoy Beat ‘Em Up gameplay mixed with inspirations from those vibrant ’90s cartoons. Fight across the world as the Underlings, a group of scientifically enhanced experiments, each with their own unique powers. You only have one mission at hand: Stop the mad scientist that created you!
Create new combos on the fly! Experiment with an open-ended combat system that offers limitless room for optimizing your attacks. Once your power bar is full, unleash devastating and flashy Supers to clear the screen!
Your fists may not be enough. Control a variety of strong mounts to pummel your foes! These will range from spacepods, mech-suits, and more!
Learn each character’s large moveset: Rose, Angel, Deckster, and Boogie have unique playstyles and special story-related interactions. Master movements such as Super Armor, Hovering, Animation Cancels, and Double Jumping! Each playthrough will be a unique experience that can always be further perfected! And then, you can unlock secret underlings.
On your quest for vengeance, you’ll have to overcome Bosses and Mini-Bosses that will challenge your skills in different ways!
FEATURES
Up to 4-Player Local Co-Op and Versus Modes!
Unique playstyle, moveset and specials for each character.
Cartoon inspired designs and animations, with a killer OST.
Explore 7 lengthy stages spanning the world (and even further)!
Face multiple difficulties and huge bosses, for those seeking more challenge!
Beat your high score in Arcade Mode!
Pick up temporary weapons and vehicles to spice up combat!
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Underling_Uprising.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.6 GB
- MD5SUM : fb590b75639761005eadf277b200d76a
System Requirements of Underling Uprising
Before you start Underling Uprising Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS *: Windows 7 (SP1+), Windows 10 and Windows 11
- Processor: x86, x64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support.
- Graphics: DX10, DX11, DX12 capable.
- Additional Notes: Hardware vendor officially supported drivers. For development: IL2CPP scripting backend requires Visual Studio 2015 with C++ Tools component or later and Windows 10 SDK.
Underling Uprising Free Download
Click on the below button to start Underling Uprising. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.