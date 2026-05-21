Underling Uprising Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Underling Uprising PC Game 2026 Overview

Underling Uprising is a new take on classic “brawlers”. Enjoy Beat ‘Em Up gameplay mixed with inspirations from those vibrant ’90s cartoons. Fight across the world as the Underlings, a group of scientifically enhanced experiments, each with their own unique powers. You only have one mission at hand: Stop the mad scientist that created you!

Create new combos on the fly! Experiment with an open-ended combat system that offers limitless room for optimizing your attacks. Once your power bar is full, unleash devastating and flashy Supers to clear the screen!

Your fists may not be enough. Control a variety of strong mounts to pummel your foes! These will range from spacepods, mech-suits, and more!

Learn each character’s large moveset: Rose, Angel, Deckster, and Boogie have unique playstyles and special story-related interactions. Master movements such as Super Armor, Hovering, Animation Cancels, and Double Jumping! Each playthrough will be a unique experience that can always be further perfected! And then, you can unlock secret underlings.

On your quest for vengeance, you’ll have to overcome Bosses and Mini-Bosses that will challenge your skills in different ways!

FEATURES

Up to 4-Player Local Co-Op and Versus Modes!

Unique playstyle, moveset and specials for each character.

Cartoon inspired designs and animations, with a killer OST.

Explore 7 lengthy stages spanning the world (and even further)!

Face multiple difficulties and huge bosses, for those seeking more challenge!

Beat your high score in Arcade Mode!

Pick up temporary weapons and vehicles to spice up combat!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Underling_Uprising.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : fb590b75639761005eadf277b200d76a

System Requirements of Underling Uprising

Before you start Underling Uprising Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.