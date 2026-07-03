TEVI Collection Edition TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

TEVI Collection Edition TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The protagonist Tevi is nimble and agile, wielding both her trusty dagger and an oversized wrench for dishing out melee damage in style. Alongside her, companions Celia and Sable manifest as two floating orbitars, ready to unleash a variety of ranged offensive and supportive magic in battle. Adapt your combat style to suit any situation and bring down foes with flashy, dazzling combos!

Every boss fight is a unique challenge requiring different strategies to tackle, all while you dodge their attacks and look for openings to counter-attack. As bosses change phases, their attack and bullet patterns become increasingly challenging, and they can even unleash devastating special moves. Continual offense can put bosses into a vulnerable BREAK state, during which you can deal massive bursts of damage.

Scattered across the expansive world, there are over 300 different items and pieces of equipment waiting to be discovered. These can enhance your abilities or introduce new ones, allowing you to find ever-more creative ways to navigate the world and find secrets. A cornucopia of equippable sigils can be freely configured to create builds tailored to your preferences and playstyle.

Dive into the vibrant world of Az, in which you will discover various cities, regions, peoples, and civilizations, each with their own tale to tell. Meet a large cast of strange and colorful characters along the way. As their tales unfold and intertwine, you’ll be drawn into a tale full of adventure, friendship, mysteries, and danger…

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure, writing your own epic journey alongside Tevi!

The characters in TEVI are brought to life by some of the most well-known names in the Japanese voice acting industry. Their outstanding performances make for an even more vivid and immersive experience!

* TeviVA: Lynn

* CeliaVA: Yoko Hikasa

* SableVA: Natsumi Fujiwara

* ZemaVA: Tomokazu Sugita

* VenaVA: Rie Kugimiya

* And many more!

* Multiple difficulty modes for players of any skill level

* A vast and vibrant interconnected world with 40+ areas

* A sweeping OST featuring 70+ original tracks

* A colorful cast of 50+ characters with voice acting

* Over 300 pieces of equipment and abilities to collect

* More than 20 unique boss battles

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : TEVI_Collection_Edition_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.2 GB

MD5SUM : 6d52ee20772e34cb94eb818fa3f72db4

System Requirements of TEVI Collection Edition TENOKE

Before you start TEVI Collection Edition TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: windows 7 or above Processor: Intel Core i3 or above Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 615 Graphics or above DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 5 GB available space Additional Notes: 16:9 recommended (e.g. 720p , 1080p , 4K)

