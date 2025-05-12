Sacre Bleu TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Sacre Bleu TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

Mon dieu! Some rascal has thrown you, the captain of the Musketeers, into prison on false charges, no less! Time to grab your blunderbuss and blast your way to freedom!

Use your blunderbuss to launch yourself from platform to platform, taking down enemies in graceful bullet-time aerial battles! Hone your skills and unlock even tougher encounters!

Get graded on combat encounters to reduce your overall time. Better grades mean faster times. How fast can you go?

The French aristocracy have morphed into an army of bile-spewing zombies. Take down gigantic bosses and uncover a plot against France herself!

Storm your way through the sprawling Bastille prison complex, gathering parts to build yourself an airship. Discover secrets in shadowy corners and unlock new content.

Want to turn a room into a hell of ricocheting-death-balls?

Stack 2-3 modifiers on top of each other and see how it changes the game.

For Streamers, all the modifiers are triggerable from the twitch-chat. Your audience can choose to help you….or spectacularly hinder you!

* Rebindable controls

* Flexibility in input, hotswap between mouse&Keyboard and controllers.

* Font options for the dialogue for ease of reading.’

We want musketeers of all shapes and sizes to enjoy Sacre Bleu.

* Thrilling hacknslash and bullet-time combat!

* A sprawling map full of secrets!

* Speedrunning encouraged but bot required, just don’t fall on your sword!

* Monstrous zombie bossfights!

* Test your blade and unlock tougher challenges!

* Fluency in French not required, just revolutionary spirit!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : TENOKE

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Sacre_Bleu_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.2 GB

MD5SUM : 4df915185e118e5e817781441ed36279

System Requirements of Sacre Bleu TENOKE

Before you start Sacre Bleu TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10

* Processor: Intel Core I3 7300 / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon RX 480

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10

* Processor: Intel Core I 5 9600K / AMD R5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

Sacre Bleu TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Sacre Bleu TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





