Prime Monster TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.

Prime Monster TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In the Fractured Kingdom, politicians really are monsters.

Whether it’s the Vampires ensuring that the population have the calorie content of their blood tattooed on their necks, or the Zombies implementing speed limits on walking – the nation suffers just the same.

It’s time for CHANGE.

Because once YOU become Prime Monster, the nation will suffer in NEW and EXCITING ways!

In the parliament of the Fractured Kingdom, rational argument is not required! You can bully, blackmail, threaten and commit grievous bodily harm in order to win votes. And that’s just on the members of your own party!

Release the Nosferatu Files? Decriminalise arson? Allow Same Hex Marriage? Finally – you’re in charge and can enact your appalling policy agenda on a weary nation!

Whether it’s doubling-down on your problematic past social media posts, accepting free samples from an arms dealer or tear-gassing your own housekeeper – you’re the boss and you do things YOUR WAY.

30 reprehensible representatives from 15 political parties are ready and waiting to savage your ideas, policies and personal appearance!

Every card is a choice you can either play it for the effect (how conventional!) or you can do as any good politician does and seek to exploit it for Political Capital, which allows you to deploy your powerful personal Tactics.

Are you a political bruiser, a slimy bastard or an irredeemable bungler? Play as all three of these classic political archetypes in the form of Chopper Badstone of Orcs-4-U, Viscount Sucksworth of Vampiric Victory or Rotilda De Cay of The Zombified People’s Movement.

The public wants things you can’t afford, your party wants things you can’t achieve and opponents just want you dead. To hold on to power you’ll have to somehow maintain your personal authority, political capital, poll rating and cash. Good luck!

All debates should be bound by respect and decorum, right? Wrong! Here if you don’t like what your opponent is saying, you can simply have them killed. Just make sure the Shrieker of the House doesn’t catch you!

Ramp up the difficulty by making ridiculous pledges to a gullible electorate in a misguided attempt to secure a legacy!

Has your political career been like watching a clown run across a minefield – except not funny? Has your party lost faith in you? Steal the initiative by resigning like the hopeless failure you are!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Prime_Monster_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.0 GB

MD5SUM : 20a70f414c60650f60a6819099b292ed

System Requirements of Prime Monster TENOKE

Before you start Prime Monster TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 and above

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4590, AMD FX-8320

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 640, Radeon R7 250

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or above

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K, AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650, Radeon RX 5500 XT or better

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Prime Monster TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Prime Monster TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





