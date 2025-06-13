Power Sink TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in a single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Welcome to the world of Power Sink, where life once thrived in a vibrant underwater colony until everything went dark. As the Diver, its up to you to descend into the depths, restore power, and reconnect your community to the long-forgotten station below.

Navigate aging structures, repair failing platforms, and uncover the causes of the sudden collapse of the world above. The deeper you go, the more the stations pass, and its purpose begins to surface.

Explore and repair the station before your home falls into ruin.

Logic-based Circuitry Puzzles

Every puzzle is a circuit waiting to be solved. Switch connections, complete pathways, and restore power by interacting with different components in clever ways. The deeper you go, the trickier the puzzles become.

Classic Platforming Goodness

Run, jump, and navigate the submerged ruins with fluid, satisfying movement, balancing precision platforming with puzzle-solving.

Diverse Aquatic Atmospheres

From faded steel corridors to glowing depths alive with energy, 6 biomes guide your descent. The station’s architecture grows more intricate, its colors more vibrant, and the surrounding marine life more varied as you restore power and uncover its secrets.

A Descent into Mystery

Your mission begins where the power failed. Fellow Tidekeepers instruct and guide you, their voices familiar in the depths. The station’s story begins with a blackout and ends with a choice only you can make.

Immersive Soundscape & Original Tunes

The station comes alive with creaks, groans, and echoes of the deep, accompanied by an atmospheric, handcrafted soundtrack designed to pull you further into the abyss.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language: English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Power_Sink_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.9 GB

MD5SUM : a44b3269abf9cb5195b6507075733b01

System Requirements of Power Sink TENOKE

Before you start the Power Sink TENOKE Free Download, ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i3 / Ryzen 3

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i5 / AMD Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated

