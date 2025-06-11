Gaming Cafe Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Gaming Cafe Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

Build the Ultimate Gaming Empire

In Gaming Cafe Simulator, youll create and manage your very own gaming cafe from scratch. Start small, expand steadily, and turn it into the citys favorite hangout for gamers, streamers, and tech enthusiasts. Every decision from layout to staff shapes your success.

Key Features

Gaming: Design and expand your core attraction the gaming zone. Buy and arrange high-end PCs, consoles, VR setups, full-fledged driving simulators, and even dedicated streaming stations. Offer immersive, competitive, and content-creator experiences that keep customers coming back for more. The better the gear, the higher the profits!

Store: Turn your cafe into a full-blown retail hub. Sell game CDs, manga, PC accessories, and even PC parts to your customers. Stock inventory smartly and set prices to maximize profits. Its not just about gaming, its about giving your customers everything they want.

Cafeteria: Gamers get hungry serve them well! Set up a cafeteria that offers snacks, energy drinks, and even local favorites like pan food. Upgrade your kitchen and hire chefs to keep both casual gamers and hardcore grinders satisfied.

Upgrade: Renovate, decorate, and expand your cafe to stand out. Choose from a variety of decor options, lighting, wall painting, and layout designs. Your choices define the vibe: cozy, futuristic, grungy, or premium.

Workers: Hire and manage a team that keeps your cafe running smoothly, including Login Assistants, Cashiers, Warehouse Managers, Restockers, Technicians, Cleaners, and Chefs. Keep your staff efficient and well-assigned to boost customer satisfaction and daily profits. Every role matters in building your gaming empire.

Can you rise from a small setup to become the most popular gaming destination in the city? The full journey begins now.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI AI-generated content like this:

We used AI to Create Models Texture.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of Gaming Cafe Simulator TENOKE

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit or newer

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i3 7th gen

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Additional Notes: GPUs that do not support lumen are the GT 1030, GTX 900 series, GTX 700 series, and below.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit or newer

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5 9th gen

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB / NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

