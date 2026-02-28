Phantom Squad v1.5.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Phantom Squad v1.5.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

Phantom Squad drops you into the chaos of top-down tactical combat built for co-op. Squad up with friends in 14 player missions where communication, coordination, and smart planning are the difference between clean execution and total wipeout.

Plan Your Strike

Use voice chat and in-game tools to coordinate your approach. Move fast and adapt as things change; the enemy wont hesitate.

Intense Gunfights

When the shooting starts, every bullet counts. Miss your target and you wont get a second chance. One shot can make or break your mission.

Gear Up To Survive

Firepower isnt enough. Use over 20 specialized gadgets (scouting devices, incapacitating equipment, heartbeat sensors, breaching tools, traps and more) to gain the edge. Master them or get left behind.

Online Co-Op Operations

No one clears a room alone. Team up with friends in fully online co-op missions built for communication and planning. Plan your entry, cover each angle, and move as one unit. During a mission, trust is your strongest weapon.

Tactical Matchmaking

Every mission demands the right squad. Jump into quick, random matchmaking that pairs you with teammates. Coordinate, adapt, and execute under pressure, because in the field, teamwork isnt optional. Its survival.

Main Features

* Co-Op Teamwork: Squad up with 3 other players, each with a role, to execute perfect strategies.

* Tactical Planning: Mark routes, objectives and entry points as the mission unfolds.

* Friendly Fire: One wrong shot could take down a friendly. Stay sharp.

* Realistic Combat: Precision gunfights where mistakes mean death.

* Specialized Gear: Outthink, outmanoeuvre and outgun your enemies.

* Global Threat: Your missions will lead you through downtown buildings, jungle compounds, arctic labs,

* Choose Your Difficulty: Rookie for new operatives, Normal for seasoned squads, Hardcore for those who fear nothing.

No backup. No rules. Just your squad and survival. Are you ready?

Phantom Squad is inspired by some amazing games: Doorkickers, Ready or Not, Rainbow Six Siege and many other amazing tactical shooters! Check them out too if you haven’t already!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Phantom Squad features intense violence, strong language and mature themes. Players engage in realistic tactical combat, including graphic depictions of injury and death. The game explores themes of betrayal, survival and moral ambiguity, with a focus on strategic planning and teamwork under high-stress conditions.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.5.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Phantom_Squad_v1_5_1.zip

Game Download Size : 6.5 GB

MD5SUM : ff61eb4b574c658a84da576e977fd56d

System Requirements of Phantom Squad v1.5.1

Before you start Phantom Squad v1.5.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX-4350 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTX 660ti or AMD R9 270 with 2+ GB of VRAM DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 6 GB available space



Phantom Squad v1.5.1 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Phantom Squad v1.5.1. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





