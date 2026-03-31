Peregrino v1.1.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

Peregrino v1.1.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

Peregrino is an isometric survival management game where you must cross a cursed land, making the life-or-death decisions necessary to survive your path toward paradise.

Enter the sinister land in-between, prove your faith, survive the profane abominations that guard it, and navigate the shadows where every tough decision defines your own path to salvation.

Brutal Survival Management

Scavenge, hunt, and fight to survive in the cruel land in-between. Manage scarce resources to sustain your journey, secure your camp, and prepare for nightfall, when the divine custodians of New Eden begin their hunt.

Gruesome Horror Journey

Face grotesque, profane, and nightmarish abominations, divine custodians who test your worthiness. Combat alone wont save you. Faith will be tested as these horrors grow stronger after dusk, but so do the rewards for those who endure.

A Journey of Lost Souls

You are not alone in these woods. Scattered throughout the forest, you will find pilgrims, each with their own story and unique requests. Help them navigate their path and discover their ultimate fate. In this world, every encounter is a piece of the puzzle in your quest for New Eden.

Your Bastion Against the Night

The caravan is your home and your only defense against the encroaching dark. It is a vital sanctuary where you can take refuge and prepare for what lies ahead. Upgrade your crafting stations to unlock more powerful gear and essential items. The deeper you go, the harsher it gets and you will need the best equipment to survive.

Risk, Reward, and Craftsmanship

Choose your path through the forest carefully, manage your inventory, and extract with your loot before its too late. Resources are rare and space is limited. Decide what to take, what to leave, and how to transform scraps into vital tools, weapons, and supplies.

A Grim 19th-Century Vision

Immerse yourself in a haunting world inspired by gothic horror and religious folklore with a hand-crafted, grim 19th-century aesthetic. Each playthrough is unique, shaped by the people you meet, the horrors you face, and the choices you make.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Peregrino_v1_1_1.zip

Game Download Size : 6.0 GB

MD5SUM : 65ea08ce0b20828eebceab0bc5212d36

System Requirements of Peregrino v1.1.1

Before you start Peregrino v1.1.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon RX580 (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (6GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported). Ultrawide screen supported.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 GHz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 GHz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Radeon 6700xt (12GB) or Nvidia RTX 3060 TI (8GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD. Ultrawide screen supported.

Peregrino v1.1.1 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Peregrino v1.1.1. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





