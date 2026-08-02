Pass the Fear TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Pass the Fear TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Scraped together mid-escape, this motley crew consists of the Iron Bucket Knight, the Explosive Cutie, the One-Eyed Codger, the Money Whiz, and a mysterious nun picked up by the roadside… Every single one of them is deathly afraid of kicking the bucket, yet they have no choice but to grab their guns and face the fight head-on!

Your mission is to flee the island within 12 hours. But as you reach the coastline,a despair-inducing Storm Wall blocks your path. As the monsters multiply, a dark conspiracy slowly begins to unravel…

Fancy weapons, special Weapon Parts, Relic fusion, Tarot Cards, elemental effects, random events…

Every pickup is another experiment in weapon customization.

Stack up Projectiles and become a “Fireworks Master”, or pour everything into a single shot and melt an entire health baryour weapons, your rules.

Mix and match them to create Transmutation chains, endless Ultimates, looping triggers, exponential damage scaling, and more.

Every time your build comes together, it turns into a wildly satisfying run you will not want to put down.

Harness the boons, master the curses, and forge a one-of-a-kind ultimate build that pushes beyond the limits!

Multiplayer has everything you would expect: clutch saves, item swapping, and fighting through tough encounters together…

But the real fun is farming up quietly in the early game, then surging ahead to overtake everyone in damage later!

Check the DPS rankingswho is the true damage king of your squad, and who is the poor soul stuck doing all the thankless work as the team’s “support bot”?

Join the Community / Discord

If youve found bugs, want to share suggestions, or just feel like showing off your insanely cool buildour Discord is the best place to do it!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Pass_the_Fear_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.7 GB

MD5SUM : 8d251a19bf774a5fbc266ff779ecccc7

System Requirements of Pass the Fear TENOKE

Before you start Pass the Fear TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel I5-12600KF Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060

