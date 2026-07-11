Paralives v0.1.5 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Paralives v0.1.5 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Hop on, were leaving, and your new life awaits! Paralives is a sandbox life simulation game with a great cast of Townies to meet, as well as a vibrant open-world town to explore and make your own. You will feel right at home, should you choose to embark.

What kind of life will you build?

Whether you focus on your career, finding love, building a family, or becoming the richest person in town, the story is yours to write in Paralives. But twists and forks in the road await. What will you leave behind?

You live and then you die. At least, do it in a nice house!

Thanks to an ever-evolving catalog of furniture, decor and clutter objects, staging the perfect homes for your Parafolks will be a breeze: resize, recolor, stack and place items freely for a tactile building experience.

Paralives allows truly grid-less constructions with curved walls, split-level floors and more. Recreating your house or building an intricate 8-story mansion has never been this easy.

There are lives to create and stories to tell

You will be handed an advanced character creator called the Paramaker. Adjust the height of your Parafolks, tweak a wide array of facial and body features, design stylish outfits and create complex personalities. From head to toe, no small detail will be left out!

Key features

Explore an open-world town filled with shops, parks, restaurants and museums

Create Parafolks of all looks and styles

Find a job and try out flexible career progression paths

Discover unique personality traits, skills, wants, needs and emotions

Find love and make friends, or enemies

Multiselect Parafolks and do anything as a group

Grow up, have children and live a long life

Enjoy the customization and flexibility of our house-building tools

Experiment with our in-game modding interface to edit or add content to the game

Find community-made mods, houses and Parafolks through the Steam Workshop

More features and content will be added during Early Access and after through exclusively free updates, as we have pledged to our community.

To be added during the Early Access phase

* Weather and seasons

* Dogs, cats and horses

* Cars and bikes

* Boats and houseboats

* Pools and swimming

* Calendar and organizing social events (parties, weddings)

* Story progression for NPCs

* Family tree

* Gardening and fishing

* Tools to edit and create towns

* More personality traits, wants, emotions, jobs, etc

Thank you for taking part in the development and shaping Paralives with us!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.1.5

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Paralives_v0_1_5_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 8.2 GB

MD5SUM : 4801e1f723fbcd2ad4375a0e8f41b9ce

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.1.5

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Paralives_v0_1_5_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 8.2 GB

MD5SUM : 4801e1f723fbcd2ad4375a0e8f41b9ce

Paralives v0.1.5 Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Paralives v0.1.5 Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





