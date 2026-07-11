Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and simulation game.
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Pickup DLC includes 6 versatile pickup trucks built for heavy loads and off-road adventures:
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Ribbsan Malaga
-
Bolt Appalachia
-
Echo Toro Gen V
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Skura Osava
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Salem Earthquake Gen IX
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Salem Earthquake Gen X Rex
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : Car_Mechanic_Simulator_2021_Pickup_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 16 GB
- MD5SUM : c0e16401b85fb811ff798f7906ccbe40
System Requirements of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE
Before you start Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS *: Windows(64-bit) 8.1 / 10
* Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB
* DirectX: Version 11
* Storage: 35 GB available space
* Additional Notes: GAME DOES NOT SUPPORT Intel Integrated Graphics Cards
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS *: Windows(64-bit) 8.1 / 10
* Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
* DirectX: Version 11
* Storage: 35 GB available space
* Additional Notes: GAME DOES NOT SUPPORT Intel Integrated Graphics Cards
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.