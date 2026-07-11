Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing and simulation game.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Pickup DLC includes 6 versatile pickup trucks built for heavy loads and off-road adventures:

Ribbsan Malaga

Bolt Appalachia

Echo Toro Gen V

Skura Osava

Salem Earthquake Gen IX

Salem Earthquake Gen X Rex

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Car_Mechanic_Simulator_2021_Pickup_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : c0e16401b85fb811ff798f7906ccbe40

System Requirements of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE

Before you start Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows(64-bit) 8.1 / 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 35 GB available space

* Additional Notes: GAME DOES NOT SUPPORT Intel Integrated Graphics Cards

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows(64-bit) 8.1 / 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 35 GB available space

* Additional Notes: GAME DOES NOT SUPPORT Intel Integrated Graphics Cards

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Pickup RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





