Project Threshold GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Project Threshold GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

You are a participant in Project Threshold, an experiment designed to force people to confront their deepest fears. Pass through sets of blue and red doors, survive what waits beyond them, and reach the end, if escape is even possible.

Project Threshold is a psychological horror and memory-based walking simulator where players must confront the fears and horrors waiting beyond each threshold.

ESTIMATED PLAYTIME: 30 – 60 MINUTES (Varies depending on the player’s choices and performance)

* Choose between two doors and face unknown fears

* Psychological horror elements

* Memory Game

* Immersive Storytelling

* Eerie atmosphere

* Terrifying Jumpscares

* Realistic Visuals

* Atmospheric Sounds

* English Voice Overs

BEFORE YOU PLAY

Project Threshold does NOT feature checkpoints and is intentionally designed around memory-based progression. If you are caught or die, you will restart from the beginning.

The game consists of 10 sets of doors, where remembering previous encounters, recognizing patterns, and learning from each attempt are core parts of the experience. Every run is meant to build your knowledge, making each subsequent attempt easier.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains loud noises, flashing lights, disturbing imagery, blood, intense jump scares, mild profanity, and themes that may trigger certain phobias or cause discomfort for some players.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Project_Threshold_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.0 GB

MD5SUM : af8ed25f7c95822efe5016aa21c0b1a1

System Requirements of Project Threshold GoldBerg

Before you start Project Threshold GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G | Intel Core i5-6200U

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or better (AMD Equivalent)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or better | Intel Core i3-8145U or better

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti or better (AMD Equivalent)

* DirectX: Version 11

Project Threshold GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Project Threshold GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





