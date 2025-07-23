Ocean of Games GTA 5 Free Download For PC

Ocean of Games GTA 5 PC Game setup in a single direct link for Windows. GTA 5 is an amazing action and adventure game. You Can Get More Games in the ocean of games.

ROCKSTAR GAMES’ CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED OPEN WORLD GAME, GRAND THEFT AUTO V, IS COMING TO PC. When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

​Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) for PC offers a comprehensive and immersive gaming experience, enhanced by a range of features tailored to the platform:​

Enhanced Graphics : The PC version supports higher resolutions, including 4K, and offers advanced texture details, improved draw distances, and refined lighting effects, delivering a more immersive visual experience.​

First-Person Mode : Players can switch to a first-person perspective, providing a new level of immersion and a fresh way to experience the game’s world and mechanics.​

Rockstar Editor : This feature allows players to record, edit, and share gameplay videos, offering tools to create cinematic sequences and share them with the community.​

Customizable Settings : The PC version provides extensive settings for graphics, controls, and audio, enabling players to tailor the game to their preferences and system capabilities.​

Expanded Multiplayer : GTA Online on PC supports up to 30 players per session, offering a wide range of cooperative and competitive modes, along with regular updates introducing new content.​

Mod Support : The PC community has developed a vast array of mods, allowing players to customize and enhance their gameplay experience beyond the base game.​

Advanced Graphics Features : The PC version includes ray tracing features such as ambient occlusion and global illumination, support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3, providing enhanced visual fidelity.​

Improved Loading Times : With support for SSDs and DirectStorage, the PC version offers faster loading times, allowing players to jump into the action more quickly.​

Enhanced Audio: The game supports Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive audio experience that enhances the overall gameplay.​

These features collectively make GTA 5 on PC a comprehensive and immersive experience, leveraging the platform’s capabilities to deliver enhanced visuals, performance, and customization options.

Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz – works on dual-core CPUs as well

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

RAM: 6 GB

Setup Size: 63.5GB

Hard Disk Space: 65GB

