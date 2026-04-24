Moves Of The Diamond Hand Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Moves Of The Diamond Hand Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Moves Of The Diamond Hand is a first-person narrative RPG. It’s set to the backdrop of a surreal dystopian jazz-drenched city. It builds on the gameplay of Cosmo Ds previous game, the award-winning Betrayal At Club Low. At the same time, it returns to the first-person perspective of Cosmo Ds previous games. Its dice-driven gameplay is deeper, the plot is richer and the scope is grander than ever.

A new day dawns in Off-Peak City. The legendary Circus X, an actual circus and artist crew of the highest caliber, is somehow back in town. And theyre ready to put on the show of a lifetime. Youve arrived on the scene, ready to become a part of it and mint your destiny. But Circus X isnt hiring, and theres plenty of people who want a piece of the Circus X magic (and money). To become part of this elite crew, youll need to figure out a way in. Sure, you have some leads, but you also have trouble.

This trouble arrives during the strangest Mayoral election in the citys history. One of the candidates isnt even a real person, hes the clone of a Mayor from a hundred years ago! The company that created him is betting on his success, but two rival candidates plan to stop him at all costs. To add to all this, someone called The Diamond Hand is playing all the sides against one another. No one knows who this Diamond Hand is or why they’re causing trouble. But somehow you become enmeshed in this drama. Are you a potential collaborator, or a pawn in the Diamond Hand’s game? Sure, you may be new to the neighborhood, but the Diamond Hand underestimates you. They all do.

Moves Of The Diamond Hand evokes the feel of a multi-session tabletop RPG experience. Your stats are all represented as dice. These dice offer opportunities for drama and strategy. Items are dice. Conditions are dice. Disguises are dice. These dice are all customizable in a myriad of different ways. Still, players have control over which dice to use, how to upgrade them and which ones they want to roll or keep close.

The story unfolds over five chapters of dubby jazz noir mystery. And you, along with your dice, will determine how it all plays out, right up to the very end.

Three very different mayoral candidates offer stark points of view and personality. But their race for The Key to the City is as close as it gets. You will help determine the outcome of their contest. Your choices will shape your own destiny in the neighborhood, too. The game lets you decide who to side with, who to help and who to hinder.

This games setting immerses players in a surreal lived-in neighborhood. It’s full of odd characters, each with their own agendas, perspectives, and secrets. Many of them have connections to previous Cosmo D games, but knowledge of those games is not required.

Cosmo D games put a premium on head-nodding music and thick atmosphere. This game continues to elevate the approach.

Given the depth and breadth this game, were opting for an Early Access model, releasing each chapter one at a time. The Chapter 1 is free for all to experience and will release as a demo. Chapter 2 is available for Early Access release. Combined, both chapters provide hours upon hours of fun, with multiple quests and pathways to lose yourself in. Future chapters will release throughout the Early Access period. Anyone who buys this game in Early Access will gain access to all released content as soon as its ready. During the Early Access period, players can also opt-in to try or test content ahead of schedule.

We aim to keep the development process transparent and open to player feedback. All players will have access to a bug reporting and feedback menu in-game. Bug fixes, balance adjustments and quality-of-life improvements will be continuous. Your patience and trust in our process will help get this game finished on schedule and as good as it can be.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Moves_Of_The_Diamond_Hand_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 4.1 GB

System Requirements of Moves Of The Diamond Hand Early Access

Before you start Moves Of The Diamond Hand Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5, AMD Ryzen 3.0Ghz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX / Radeon. 4GB of VRAM DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space



Moves Of The Diamond Hand Early Access Free Download

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