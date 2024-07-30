The Leviathans Fantasy Mechanical Crisis TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Diverse Adventurers

Players can recruit adventurers with unique characteristics through various channels. These adventurers act completely autonomously, each with their own personality, specialties, talents, and more. You’ll need to equip them, select skills, and choose their lineages.

We’ve leveraged ChatGPT to make NPCs more lifelike, allowing them to engage in free-flowing conversations within the game. They’ll voice their opinions based on your actions and the development of the city, and occasionally engage in discussions with you.

The game offers hundreds of different adventurers, scattered across various floating islands and continents. You can recruit them for free!

Ecology of the Sky

This is a game filled with a fantasy style. Your mission is to dispel the chaotic energy throughout the world and rekindle the flame of civilization on the floating islands in the sky.

The sky is home to various mysterious leviathans that soar around the world, coexisting with humans. You can encounter them, gain their memory abilities, and inherit their technologies.

Integrated Cultures

By recruiting adventurers and technologies from various regions, you can acquire local cultural buildings and construct your city according to your preferences. The game offers over five different cultural architectural styles.

Different Technological Branches

In addition to a main core technology tree, the game also provides over eight different technological branches, including martial arts, spiritual cultivation, magic, witchcraft, science, quantum, and more. This ensures that every player’s technological path is unique.

Every time you upgrade your technology, you’ll accumulate inspiration points. Choosing different inspirations will activate progress in different directions, leading to mastery of the core technology in that field.

Challenging Powerful Enemies

You can send your adventurers to explore diverse worlds in search of rare treasures. You may also encounter other adventurers riding giant creatures and engage in fierce battles with them. In the 2.0 version, you’ll even face world-class bosses. Defeating them will allow you to obtain their treasures and potentially even tame them as mounts!

Cities in the Sky

In the game, you’ll have a city built on the back of a giant creature. This city is under your control, allowing you to freely develop and construct it. Send your adventurers to floating islands to defeat monsters or gather resources, and build buildings with various functions. At the same time, recruit villagers from all over the world to settle and work, creating a perfect city in the sky.

