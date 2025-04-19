SNOW BROS 2 SPECIAL TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and casual game.

SNOW BROS 2 SPECIAL TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL is a remake of TOAPLAN’s 1994 release Snow Bro. 2. The IP license has now passed to TATSUJIN, who will continue its legacy. Enjoy the original storyline of rescuing a princess from the Demon King, but now with four protagonists whose character designs and graphics have been upgraded to fit the remake’s new modern style while retaining their unique qualities.

Support for four-player multiplayer has been added, providing a variety of fun along with a number of new modes such as Original Mode, Survival Mode, Time Attack Mode and Sky Run. Players can also experience a new kind of fun by completing the game’s stage as one of the many monster enemies in the new Monster Challenge mode. Last but not least, the quality of the game has been improved across the board with the addition of several new stages!

Game Features

– Experience the game in its original 1994 arcade style, or the new remake style

– Improved and modernized graphics

– Exciting challenge modes including Survival, Time Attack, Sky Run.

– Take it to the next level with new stages, monsters, bosses, and more!

– Walk a mile in their shoes! Play as a variety of monster enemies in the Monster Challenge mode!

– Local and online co-op play for up to four players

Online co-op play notice: Online multi play at this game operates on a peer-to-peer(P2P) basis and play quality may vary depending on network environment.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : SNOW_BROS_2_SPECIAL_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.3 GB

MD5SUM : 696a41f67bd60a9011db2b6b86d923f2

System Requirements of SNOW BROS 2 SPECIAL TENOKE

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Window 10

* Processor: 2+ Cores, 2+ GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: Yes

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Window 10

* Processor: 4+ Cores, 3+ GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: Yes

