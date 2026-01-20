Le Mans Ultimate v1.2.1.2 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and sports game.

Le Mans Ultimate v1.2.1.2 PC Game 2026 Overview

THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THE FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Le Mans Ultimate is the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Play-out the exciting new era for sportscar racing in unparalleled detail. Le Mans Ultimate offers an immersive game for both seasoned sim racers and those new to the sport and genre, growing and evolving with the real-life FIA WEC series.

INCREDIBLE CARS FROM SPORTSCAR RACING

Drive the officially licensed manufacturer Hypercars from the incredible 2023 centenary season in the included base game content. Recreate tantalising on track battles between Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and Vanwall.

Alongside the Hypercars comes a competitive array of classes. Lock horns in wheel-to-wheel LMP2 competition as well as the ultra-close, thunderous GTE cars. Drive for supremacy for famous brands such as Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari and Porsche.

Additionally, 3 LMGT3 cars from the 2024 and 2025 season (Mercedes AMG Evo, Ford Mustang and McLaren 720 Evo) have been added to the base game along with the incredible Adrian Newey designed Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR LMH with its ear-splitting V12.

17 cars are available in the base game with over 200 different livery variations.

LASER-SCANNED LEGENDARY CIRCUITS

Enjoy the pulsating challenge of racing around some of the most revered circuits in the world including the seven destinations on the 2023 FIA WEC calendar in the base game: Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Sebring International Raceway, Bahrain International Circuit, Algarve International Circuit (Portimao), Fuji Speedway and the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans the playground for the ultimate racing experience.

NOW AVAILABLE: 2024 SEASON CONTENT

Get the latest content from the 2024 FIA WEC season – available as individual packs or as a bundle.

These packs add 7 additional LMGT3 cars, 3 Hypercars and 4 incredible circuits – Imola, Interlagos, COTA (Circuit of the Americas), Qatar (Lusail International Circuit)

INDUSTRY-LEADING PHYSICS MODEL

Le Mans Ultimate uses the industry leading physics and handling simulation DNA from pMotor 2.5 as used and further improved from rFactor2 enabling the game to take on more advanced simulation techniques, such as hybrid units, whilst also become more accessible and user friendly to the community removing barriers to entry while also maintaining the key core elements of sim racing.

Tyre dynamics are first-in-class, utilising an advanced brush model that accurately portrays slip angles and models advanced features such as vehicle flat spots that you can really feel.

For wheel users, the 400Hz physics engine is directly translated into force feedback, delivering a highly detailed and predictable feeling to your steering wheel with presets available directly collaborated on with a number of prominent equipment manufacturers.

The game also features improved in-game controller support as well as a selectable and customisable difficulty level to allow the player to determine their own skill level with help for first timers allowing adjustable assists.

DYNAMIC RACING EXPERIENCE

Realistic day and night cycles are a key element of this simulation with incredible lighting effects as you race into dusk, through night and again into dawn down the Mulsanne at over 200mph.

Le Mans Ultimate uses an advancement in Real Road 2.0 track evolution simulation found uniquely in Studio 397 titles. Like a real race session, the track will begin as a green, relatively gripless circuit at the start of a weekend and rubber in as more cars pass over the racing line with cars moving the dust, dirt and marbles off-line.

Work has been undertaken in several areas, including the dynamic weather effects too, such as rainfall and debris on windscreens and more realistic flow of water and formation of puddles on the circuit.

The cars will also change throughout the race, and the build-up of dirt and debris will cover the car giving it the authentic weathered, endurance look.

MULTIPLAYER – COMPETE IN SKILL BASED EVENTS OR MANAGE YOUR OWN SERVER

For those looking for the edge of the seat, wheel-to-wheel competition against real-life drivers, the Online function, powered by RaceControl, will be home to that pulsating challenge. Racers are able to take part in ranked Daily, Weekly and Special Events that provide the opportunity to build the players Driver and Safety rankings. As the player unlocks higher ranked races and exclusive events when the game develops and grows alongside the real-life FIA World Endurance Championship.

Also available is player-controlled server hosting so users and leagues can configure their own experience, when they want it.

For the latest information on all online multiplayer, head to RaceControl.GG

ULTIMATE RACE WEEKEND

Single Player fans can enjoy the Race Weekend feature which provides the perfect proving ground for racing against formidable AI opponents which customisable difficulty.

In this game mode a user can define your race experience – adjusting the time of day, session duration and weather conditions to your liking. From there, you can refine your car set-up and race wheel-to-wheel taking part in Practice, Qualifying and the main Race.

Players can also save their Race Weekend at pitstops, allowing you to complete your endurance races when it is convenient to you.

An innovative co-operative mode has been added to the game, allowing you to race with your friends against the AI opponents at a time convenient to you.

This play by mail style game mode, powered by RaceControl, allows you to invite your friends to complete a race, at a difficulty level of each individual users choosing whilst also racing for supremacy on the leaderboards as each action on track awards you points.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.1.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Le_Mans_Ultimate_v1_2_1_2.zip

Game Download Size : 42 GB

MD5SUM : 372a1d6ef3698d14e1e8751b5464b323

System Requirements of Le Mans Ultimate v1.2.1.2

Before you start Le Mans Ultimate v1.2.1.2 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 or 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (6GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 45 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

* Additional Notes: To run on minimal settings at 1080p on single class

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 2070 8 GB, Radeon RX 6600 8GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 45 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

* Additional Notes: To run on minimal settings at 1080p on single class

Le Mans Ultimate v1.2.1.2

