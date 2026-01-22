Crime Simulator v1.32 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

Crime Simulator v1.32 PC Game 2026 Overview

Crime Simulator IS NOT a stealth-focused simulation like Thief Simulator. Instead, it’s a fast-paced, roguelite grind character game, designed around risk, reward, and replayability.

You landed in jail, but a mysterious benefactor bailed you out. Now they want their money back – and fast. Your only chance is to do what you do best: commit crimes. Break into houses, steal valuables, and complete dangerous jobs alone or with up to three friends. Can you pay off your debt before the deadline passes?

Locations & Missions

Explore three distinct areas – each filled with unique targets, security setups, and plenty of loot. Whether youre sneaking through high-tech mansions or brawling in shady neighborhoods, every location offers new challenges and hidden rewards.

Solo or 4-Player Co-op

Go it alone or team up with friends in 4-player co-op. Coordinate break-ins, split the loot, and watch each others backs – or pull a double-cross if youre feeling bold. The choice is yours.

Tools of the Trade

Every great heist starts with the right gear. Lockpicks let you slip through locked doors like a ghost, while a crossbow silently takes out guards or disables cameras. If you prefer a more hands-off approach, pump sleeping gas through air vents and watch an entire building go down without a sound. But sometimes, subtlety isnt an option – when things get messy, a trusty baseball bat can solve a lot of problems.

And thats just the beginning. The full game takes your toolkit to the next level with high-tech gadgets like drones for scouting, zip ties to keep troublemakers out of the way, and scanners to track down the most valuable loot. Adapt, improvise, and own every job your way.

Race Against Time

The clock is always ticking, and your debt isnt getting any smaller. Every job brings you closer to paying it off, but fail to meet your quota in time, youll lose everything. Plan your heists carefully, use your tools wisely, and take advantage of every opportunity. Need an edge? Buy insider tips online to uncover the best targets, scout security weaknesses, or find high-value loot.

The job seems too risky to play alone? Call in a backup – team up with friends in co-op and make sure you get the payout before its too late.

Master Your Craft

A true criminal gets better with every job. As you play, youll discover over 15 skills that can completely change how you operate. Expand your inventory to carry more tools and loot, sharpen your perception to spot threats from a distance, or master stealth to move undetected. Every skill unlocks a new way to outsmart security, take bigger risks, and pull off even bolder heists. The smarter you play, the more unstoppable you become.

Abilities Your Secret Weapon

Once you gain access to the voucher machine, youll unlock four powerful abilities that can turn the tide in your favor. Call off the cops when things get too hot – but only once per game, so use it wisely. Instantly repair all your loot and tools, ensuring youre always ready for action. These rare perks can save your heist or help your team pull off the impossible. Choose carefully, because the right ability at the right moment can mean the difference between a perfect job and total failure.

Improve Your Hideout

Your hideout isnt just a place to lay low – its the key to getting stronger. Furnish it with items that grant powerful bonuses:

* A bed increases your health,

* Training equipment increases your inventory capacity,

* and a treadmill? You will be sprinting like a pro.

Every upgrade makes you faster, tougher, and better prepared for the next big job. Customize your space and turn your hideout into the ultimate criminal HQ.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI tools were used in a limited way to help generate parts of some in-game images, which were then edited, refined, and finalized by human artists.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.32

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Crime_Simulator_v1_32.zip

Game Download Size : 19 GB

MD5SUM : b746d481db67e18679495388105bcbec

System Requirements of Crime Simulator v1.32

Before you start Crime Simulator v1.32 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent DirectX: Version 9.0c Storage: 20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible Additional Notes: Internet connection required for Online CO-OP

