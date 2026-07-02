Lawn Care Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

Lawn Care Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to Trimsdale.

A quiet town where the grass grows a little greener, the mornings are calm, and a freshly cut lawn is a small act of pride.

Mow away your stress in this relaxing lawn care simulator. Fire up your mower, trim every blade of grass in sight, and build your own lawn care service as you take on jobs across Trimsdale. From cozy neighborhoods and public parks to farms, museums, and the mayors estate, every lawn is a chance to slow down and enjoy the work.

This is a game about rhythm and satisfaction. Watch grass bend beneath your tools, carve clean stripes, shape careful edges, or simply bring order back to overgrown chaos. Whether youre chasing perfection or just enjoying the process, every job rewards patience and care.

Grow Your Business

Expand your operation with a growing arsenal of mowers, trimmers, hedgers, leaf blowers, and more. Unlock new locations, take on larger jobs, and build a reputation as Trimsdales go-to lawn care professional.

A Peaceful Pace

Theres no rush here. Settle into the calming loop of mowing, trimming, and cleanup. Let the steady engine hum and clean lines do the work of unwinding your day.

Take your time. Enjoy the quiet.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Lawn_Care_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 20 GB

System Requirements of Lawn Care Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Lawn Care Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: x86 Processor

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 11 or 12 Support

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: 64 bit Processor

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 11 or 12 Support

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Lawn Care Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Lawn Care Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





