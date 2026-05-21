Kugayama Shioris Death Diary TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and casual game.

Kugayama Shioris Death Diary TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Kugayama Shiori’s Death Diary is a visual novel where you advance the story by making choices that appear throughout the game.

Every decision needed to uncover the death and regrets of the ghost, Kugayama Shiori, is left entirely in your hands.

There are multiple endings, and depending on your choices, the story may lead to unexpected conclusions.

Interact with all sorts of ghosts, collect archive entries to fill out the Urban Legend Encyclopedia, and unravel the truth behind the story.

*This is a work of fiction.

*Estimated playtime: around 10 hours.

*Includes scenes containing violence, frightening imagery, and depictions of suicide.

Blood Filter

This game includes a Blood Filter for users who prefer to avoid bloody visuals, or for those streaming on YouTube and other platforms.

*As shown in the sample image, enabling the Blood Filter will alter the color of the blood.

*This does not remove written descriptions, horror elements, or other related content.

Story

Even in death, Kugayama Shiori takes her own life.

Maybe her next will finally be her last.

But no matter how many times she dies, her soul refuses to leave this world.

Maybe the answer lies in her lost memories.

Maybe there’s a lingering attachment she’s forgotten.

Other than her name, she remembers nothing.

Who was she?

Why did she die?

Together with youthe only living person who can still speak to her

Shiori begins her search for her memories, and for the truth behind her death.

Characters

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Generative AI was used solely to assist with select background assets, exclusively through Adobe Firefly, a rights-cleared tool.

No AI content is generated in real time during gameplay.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Includes scenes containing violence, frightening imagery, and depictions of suicide.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Kugayama_Shioris_Death_Diary_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.7 GB

MD5SUM : 2b09ff1ff1290282e706e0340e9a806d

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System Requirements of Kugayama Shioris Death Diary TENOKE

Before you start Kugayama Shioris Death Diary TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Microsoft OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel core 3GHz

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound

Kugayama Shioris Death Diary TENOKE Free Download

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