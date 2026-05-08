The Family Trip BADKARMA Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

The Family Trip BADKARMA PC Game 2026 Overview

The Family Trip is a psychological horror narrative game.

You play as an 13-year-old boy who travels with his parents to cabin. The trip is meant to be a quiet getaway, but soon the sense of isolation becomes unsettling.

Everything starts quietly, just a family trip. But someone is watching them from the woods. What was meant to be a few peaceful days away from home turns into a trip they will never forget.

The game does not rely on supernatural elements; the horror is grounded in human actions, silence, and uncertainty.

Gameplay

Gameplay focuses on moving through the environment, interacting with objects, and progressing through narrative sequences.

Features

* Player voice activity

* Narrative-focused psychological horror

* First-person exploration and interaction

* Realistic setting with no supernatural elements

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains scenes of violence, including depictions of murder and blood. Some moments may be disturbing, such as a child witnessing the aftermath of a killing. The game features psychological horror elements, tense situations, and unsettling imagery that may not be suitable for all audiences.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: BADKARMA

Game File Name : The_Family_Trip_BADKARMA.zip

Game Download Size : 2.1 GB

MD5SUM : 2f9ba38b25fd116cfb1eb893583e9aaf

System Requirements of The Family Trip BADKARMA

Before you start The Family Trip BADKARMA Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3 3ra/4ta gen or AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 / AMD Vega 6 / NVIDIA GTX 750

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

The Family Trip BADKARMA Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Family Trip BADKARMA. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





