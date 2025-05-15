Echoes of Yi Samsara v20250419 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Echoes of Yi Samsara v20250419 PC Game 2025 Overview

ECHOES of YI: SAMSARA is a dark martial arts action game that blends elements of traditional Chinese culture. In this game, players take on the role of the Sword Saint’s first disciple, embarking on an adventure to defeat powerful enemies and prevent a global disaster. Faced with fast-paced combat, players must precisely master the rhythm of offense and defense to experience a highly challenging battle system.

Under the Jianmu Tree of the Sanxingdui site, a heart-wrenching struggle of passion unfolds quietly. Players will delve into the spirit realm, seeking ways to save the world while gradually uncovering the layers of conspiracy within the secret realm, ultimately revealing the deep connection between the divine tree and this world. Will you confront the difficulties with the truth or drift aimlessly? The choice is in your hands.

Precise Rhythm and Intense Combat

Through rapid transitions between offense and defense, and precise counterattacks, players can build up the enemy’s momentum bar, causing their defenses to collapse. Once an opportunity is seized, players can unleash deadly attacks, experiencing a high-intensity battle that seamlessly integrates offense and defense.

Expressing Cultural Heritage

The game deeply incorporates traditional Chinese culture, featuring elements such as the Sanxingdui ruins and Peking opera. The designs of the bosses and the arrangement of the scenes reflect the unique essence of traditional culture.

Traditional Skills and Combat Flair

Players can learn and utilize various traditional martial arts, including Tai Chi, sword techniques, and spear techniques. The game also integrates rich folklore, traditional customs, and cultural heritage.

Game Features:

* Fast-Paced Combat: Experience the overwhelming tension of battles against powerful enemies, feeling the life-and-death struggle amidst flashing blades.

* Rich Exploration Content: The game includes elements of folklore, traditional customs, and cultural heritage. As players explore the Glazed Lamp Tree, they will immerse themselves in various traditional customs and cultural wonders, experiencing a world filled with historical depth.

* Unique Music Design: The game’s soundtrack features traditional Chinese instruments like the suona, pipa, guqin, and guzheng, combined with the unique sounds of percussion instruments, presenting the charm of traditional Chinese music.

* Simple and Intuitive Progression System: Players can learn skills to authentically experience the styles and techniques of Chinese martial arts, gradually becoming a martial arts master to face increasingly powerful enemies.

* Deep Narrative Experience: Follow in the footsteps of the Sword Saint on an adventurous journey, experiencing a story intertwined with humanity and emotion.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains content that may not be suitable for all ages. It is not advisable to visit during work hours. Frequent violence or gore, and common adult content.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20250419

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Echoes_of_Yi_Samsara_v20250419.zip

Game Download Size : 23 GB

MD5SUM : d52af8cae25da9e6a7ff9b31204a5108

System Requirements of Echoes of Yi Samsara v20250419

System Requirements of Echoes of Yi Samsara v20250419

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 30 GB available space

