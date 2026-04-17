Clean Up Earth v1.00.07 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Clean Up Earth v1.00.07 PC Game 2026 Overview

Satisfying Cleaning, Visible Transformation

Use your modular Terra Cleaner to vacuum waste, recycle materials, and rebuild damaged structures. Every action creates immediate change: plants grow back, wildlife returns, and polluted environments come back to life. Relaxing, rewarding, and deeply satisfying.

Solo, Co-op or Community Multiplayer

Start alone, invite close friends (up to 8), or join larger shared cleanup zones (up to 25 players and more) when you choose. Clean Up Earth always respects your comfort level while allowing you to scale up and feel the impact of positive collective action.

Gameplay with Real-World Impact

Select a partner organization to represent in-game. Cleaning activities build support for your cause. During large online sessions, community progress can trigger real micro-donations to environmental initiatives working on the ground. No extra purchases. Just play.

Beneath the Waste, Stories Await

Beneath the waste lie ancient artifacts and forgotten echoes of past civilizations. As you clean each area, these relics and playful quantum memories are revealed. From Area 51 to the Bermuda Triangle and beyond, each map hides secrets waiting to be uncovered. Clean Up Earth is more than a cleaning game. Its an exploration experience. Hidden structures, mysterious remnants, and environmental clues turn every restoration into a discovery.

Massive Maps Made for Community Play

Designed for large online multiplayer sessions, these expansive maps transform cleanup into a shared community adventure. Massive waste zones and reconstruction projects become coordinated efforts, where players meet, collaborate, discover hidden secrets, and celebrate collective progress together. What feels overwhelming alone turns into joyful cooperation when 25 players unite around the same goal.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.00.07

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Clean_Up_Earth_v1_00_07.zip

Game Download Size : 3.7 GB

MD5SUM : 3b167a7e0d4c975736a750d5580d8fa9

System Requirements of Clean Up Earth v1.00.07

Before you start Clean Up Earth v1.00.07 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1st gen / Intel Core i5 7th gen

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3rd gen / Intel Core i5 10th gen

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB / NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Clean Up Earth v1.00.07 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Clean Up Earth v1.00.07. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





