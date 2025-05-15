Block Fortress 2 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and strategy game.

Block Fortress 2 TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

BUILD A FORTRESS, AND DEFEND IT TO THE END!

Block Fortress 2 lets you build an impenetrable fortress in almost any way imaginable, then puts you in the action trying to defend it! Place walls, turrets, traps, and tons of other specialized defenses to build your base. Choose from dozens of guns and equipment, build an army, and join the fight to defend your stronghold! Put your skills as a builder, commander, and fighter to the test as you try to fend off the relentless enemies of the Blockverse!

BUILD AND DEFEND YOUR BASE!

Build your base using dozens of different turrets, walls, and other special blocks. Defend against attacks from four different enemy races!

JOIN THE BATTLE!

Choose your equipment, build an army, and join the battle in action-packed first- or third-person combat!

CREATE AND SHARE YOUR LEVELS!

Set up massive battles or intricate stealth missions. Build obstacle courses or giant worlds to explore. If you can imagine it, you can build it! Then share your creations and download others for endless replayability!

CONQUER THE BLOCKVERSE!

Build a home on your command ship and explore 10 different planet types, each with unique dangers!

FEATURES

* A unique mix of block-building, tower defense, and FPS/TPS gameplay!

* Complete freedom to build your base however you want, from towering fortresses to sprawling castles!

* Build more than 200 different block types, including powerful turrets, shield generators, farms, land mines, teleporters, zip lines, and more!

* Equip your character with tons of weapons and items, including a rocket launcher, mini-gun, plasma rifle, jet pack, and more!

* Choose and deploy an army of specialized soldiers to help you fight!

* Survive a dynamic day and night cycle, severe weather, lava, acid, alien monsters, and other environmental hazards!

* Several game modes, including sandbox, missions, and survival

* Extensive mission builder allows you to create and share your levels!

* 10 different planet biomes to conquer, each with their hazards!

* Take a break from combat and get creative, building a home on your command ship

* Upload and share your creations and download others!

System Requirements of Block Fortress 2 TENOKE

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10+

* Processor: 2GHz or faster processor

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1 GB & AMD 5570 or nVidia 450 or Intel Integrated Graphics 530

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2GB & AMD 7970 or nVidia 770 or greater

