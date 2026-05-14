Alabaster Dawn Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and role playing game.

Alabaster Dawn Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Alabaster Dawn is an Action RPG building on top of the best aspects of Radical Fish Games’ previous title CrossCode, featuring a deep and engaging combat system, challenging puzzles and an epic story set in a curious world full of secrets to discover and places to explore.

The shadow of Nyx has fallen, warping the world into a wasteland and vanishing the gods and their people. Now, Juno, the Outcast Chosen, awakens to an impossible task: bring it all back.

Tiran Sol, a World in Ruin

Alone and without the guidance of the gods, Juno finds herself in a ruined world she once called home. Her task: awaken the rest of humanity and rid the world of Nyx. Only in unity can the world be rebuilt and only through the strength of a Chosen can the curse be broken.

But where are the gods? How long has humanity slept and what is the mysterious entity known as Nyx?

A (planned) 30-60 hours of playtime await you in this massive adventure, with 7 unique areas and many secrets to uncover. Rebuild settlements, establish trade routes and advance science by helping people. Each new advancement will be accompanied by the settlements changing visually, opening up new paths and opportunities!

Dance around your Enemies

Experience a deep and fast-paced combat system inspired by Devil May Cry, Kingdom Hearts and CrossCode. Take full control over a total of 4 elements and 8 unique weapons of which 2 can be slotted into each element at any given time. To fight the many different enemies found in the game, you will have to make use of everything at your disposal and to help with that – you can switch your setup at any time, even during combat!

Unlock Combat Arts on each weapons skilltree (yes, that’s one skilltree per weapon!) to pummel enemies in style, and top it all off by equipping Divine Arts to each element, unleashing powerful spells to finish off even the hardiest of foes.

Exploration

While the gods may be silent, they’ve left many structures and secrets for you to find. Solve challenging puzzles using your weapons and team members, parkour along hidden paths, find treasure or simply collect various resources while exploring the world of Tiran Sol. Treasure found while exploring can contain a host of different rewards, such as new recipes for the cooking system, gems to slot into your equipment, upgrade materials and many more. Whatever you do will always be a help to you or the various communities you will come across!

Cant reach some loot yet? No worries, the world map allows you to place reminders, fast travel between landmarks/checkpoints and mark objectives. Its up to you to decide how much guidance you want!

An RPG Through and Through

Alabaster Dawn gives you plenty of systems to build your main character. Equip gems into your weapons and core to activate powerful enchantments. These can range from simple stat increases to situational buffs that change the way you engage enemies. Expand your available gem slots using the skilltree and craft/upgrade gems via particular NPCs called Artificers.

You can even level-up your healing options! Cook dishes at resting spots to increase your stock of healing bulbs and unlock powerful temporary boosts. By cooking a great variety of dishes and using your boosts, you will increase your Palate Level, further enhancing the effects of your future meals. With plenty of ingredients at your disposal, it would be a waste not to turn them into precious food XP!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Alabaster_Dawn_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 1.1 GB

MD5SUM : a2ee01ac96a1d15f0fd7810c56d6a426

System Requirements of Alabaster Dawn Early Access

Before you start Alabaster Dawn Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: 2 GHz dual core Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: Hardware Accelerated Graphics with dedicated memory, 2GB memory recommended Storage: 2 GB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 10 Processor: 2 GHz dual core Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce RTX or better Storage: 2 GB available space



Alabaster Dawn Early Access Free Download

Click on the below button to start Alabaster Dawn Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





