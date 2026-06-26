Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download
Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.
Tollway Tycoon TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Run a cursed Tollway where traffic backs up, zombies show up, and HQ still wants results.
In this chaotic management sim, every shift is a fight to keep cars moving and cash flowing whilst appeasing HQ.
Hire workers, upgrade your tollway and survive whatever the highway throws at you.
From potholes to breakdowns, from UFO’s to Zombies and worse. this road has no intention of making your job easy.
* KEEP TRAFFIC MOVING
Every car is money, and every delay costs you. Staff your booths, clear blocked lanes, respond to incidents, and stop traffic from turning into a gridlocked mess.
* HIRE AND MANAGE STAFF
Recruit operators, security and maintenance workers to keep the operation alive.
Hire the right workers for the right job and deal with their quirks. Keep enough workers on-shift to handle the chaos.
* UPGRADE YOUR TOLLWAY
Expand your lanes, improve booths, repair the road and operate side-income streams.
A better Tollway means more income, more pressure and more ways for things to go wrong.
* SURVIVE CURSED EVENTS
Potholes. Breakdowns. Crashes. Fires. Protesters. Zombies. UFOs. Each shift can spiral fast, and one badly timed disaster can wreck the whole operation.
* KEEP HQ HAPPY
HQ expects results, even when the road is falling apart. Balance wages, repairs, upgrades, toll income, and emergency costs before your cursed little business collapses into bankruptcy.
* BUILD THE OPERATION THAT ALMOST WORKS
Tollway Tycoon is about the satisfaction of a smooth operation, then the dark comedy of watching it all fall apart. Keep the cars moving, keep the money flowing, and try to survive one more shift.
AI Generated Content Disclosure
The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:
Generative AI was used only in a limited supporting role for selected music and art assets.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Tollway_Tycoon_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.1 GB
- MD5SUM : dd2aa9bc01553cd553a63b696d77193f
System Requirements of Tollway Tycoon TENOKE
Before you start Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 10 64-bit
* Processor: Core i5-12400 / i5-12500 – Ryzen 5 5600 / 5600X
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / 1050 Ti (24 GB VRAM) – AMD Radeon RX 460 / RX 560 (24 GB VRAM)
* Storage: 2 GB available space
* Additional Notes: Reduce the Max Cars in Settings for older processors to increase performance
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
* Processor: Core i5-13600K / i5-14600K Ryzen 7 5700X / Ryzen 7 7700
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / RTX 2060 (6 GB VRAM) – AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / RX 6600 (68 GB VRAM)
* Storage: 2 GB available space
Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download
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