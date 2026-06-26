Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Tollway Tycoon TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Run a cursed Tollway where traffic backs up, zombies show up, and HQ still wants results.

In this chaotic management sim, every shift is a fight to keep cars moving and cash flowing whilst appeasing HQ.

Hire workers, upgrade your tollway and survive whatever the highway throws at you.

From potholes to breakdowns, from UFO’s to Zombies and worse. this road has no intention of making your job easy.

* KEEP TRAFFIC MOVING

Every car is money, and every delay costs you. Staff your booths, clear blocked lanes, respond to incidents, and stop traffic from turning into a gridlocked mess.

* HIRE AND MANAGE STAFF

Recruit operators, security and maintenance workers to keep the operation alive.

Hire the right workers for the right job and deal with their quirks. Keep enough workers on-shift to handle the chaos.

* UPGRADE YOUR TOLLWAY

Expand your lanes, improve booths, repair the road and operate side-income streams.

A better Tollway means more income, more pressure and more ways for things to go wrong.

* SURVIVE CURSED EVENTS

Potholes. Breakdowns. Crashes. Fires. Protesters. Zombies. UFOs. Each shift can spiral fast, and one badly timed disaster can wreck the whole operation.

* KEEP HQ HAPPY

HQ expects results, even when the road is falling apart. Balance wages, repairs, upgrades, toll income, and emergency costs before your cursed little business collapses into bankruptcy.

* BUILD THE OPERATION THAT ALMOST WORKS

Tollway Tycoon is about the satisfaction of a smooth operation, then the dark comedy of watching it all fall apart. Keep the cars moving, keep the money flowing, and try to survive one more shift.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Generative AI was used only in a limited supporting role for selected music and art assets.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Tollway_Tycoon_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.1 GB

MD5SUM : dd2aa9bc01553cd553a63b696d77193f

System Requirements of Tollway Tycoon TENOKE

Before you start Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Core i5-12400 / i5-12500 – Ryzen 5 5600 / 5600X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / 1050 Ti (24 GB VRAM) – AMD Radeon RX 460 / RX 560 (24 GB VRAM)

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Reduce the Max Cars in Settings for older processors to increase performance

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Core i5-13600K / i5-14600K Ryzen 7 5700X / Ryzen 7 7700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / RTX 2060 (6 GB VRAM) – AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / RX 6600 (68 GB VRAM)

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Tollway Tycoon TENOKE Free Download

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