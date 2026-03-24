Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War Razor1911 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War Razor1911 PC Game 2026 Overview

The United Citizen Federation is calling on YOU to join the fight for humanity.

Youll witness humanitys noble efforts to safeguard the galaxy first hand. Wield the diverse and unique Mobile Infantry arsenal to burn, dismember and cripple the Arachnid threat in first-person, high-action warfare through the eyes of Sammy.

The Arachnid menace has spread far from their home planet of Klendathu, invading human territory across the galaxy. Once inspiring colonies of human beauty, ingenuity and collaboration, now lie torn apart by the merciless and unprovoked Bug threat.

Sign up today and protect not just our world, but the future of the human race.

A Faithful Training Simulation

Recruits like you are vital to the Federation. We expect the best, and we give the best! Our Games and Theory department have been working hard to develop an in-depth training course. Troopers on the path to Citizenship will find a unique experience within Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Authentic retro FPS experience

lead your squads through epic battlefields in a solo campaign packed with missions, secrets and (of course) BUGS!

Devastating anti-Bug arsenal

wield over 30 iconic weapons and items, from the classic Morita rifle to mechanical bipeds, tactical nukes and more

Sharply loyal story

experience a unique and original story honoring the Federations commitment to save humanity from the Bugs

Video and audio starring General Johnny Rico himself

witness the legend return in full, high-quality FMV and meet new Federation hero, Major Samantha Dietz

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Razor1911

Game File Name : Starship_Troopers_Ultimate_Bug_War_Razor1911.zip

Game Download Size : 7.5 GB

MD5SUM : 78cf3d6926ee03bf315e5ab44451829a

System Requirements of Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War Razor1911

Before you start Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War Razor1911 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 6400, 4GB or Intel Arc A380, 6GB

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600, 6GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

* Additional Notes: SSD advised

Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War Razor1911 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War Razor1911. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





