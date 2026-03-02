SHE WAS 98 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing horror and indie game.

SHE WAS 98 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

SHE WAS 98 is a first-person psychological horror with a creepy, pressurizing atmosphere.

You are a young man, the grandson of an almost century-old grandmother who is living out her days in her once cozy but long dilapidated apartment. Her relatives have long ago withdrawn from her, the medics speak of senile dementia, but you come to care for her – out of duty? Or in the hope that after her death the apartment will be left to you?

Everything starts as a routine: pills by the hour, quiet evenings, the smell of dust and mothballs. But grandma’s acting, uh. strange. Sometimes she looks at you like she doesn’t recognize you. Sometimes she looks at you like she sees someone else. At night you wake up to her footsteps behind the wall. Or is that not her?

“SHE WAS 98” is a story of fear, self-interest and payback. The line between victim and hunter blurs, and every step you take brings you closer to a secret that might be better left unknown.

Game Features:

-Walking simulator

-Deep story

-High quality sounds

-Realistic graphics

-Tense atmosphere.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : SHE_WAS_98_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.5 GB

MD5SUM : 9eeb95e0e4da7d57a687c56d591ff918

System Requirements of SHE WAS 98 TENOKE

Before you start SHE WAS 98 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 / Intel i5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 / Intel i5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060

* Storage: 5 GB available space

SHE WAS 98 TENOKE Free Download

