REPLACED v1.0.1080 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

REPLACED v1.0.1080 PC Game 2026 Overview

Uncover the sinister secrets of Phoenix Corporation, through the eyes of its own creation, R.E.A.C.H. – an AI trapped in a human body against its will. In an alternate 1980s America reshaped by nuclear catastrophe, Phoenix-City has become one of the Corporations strongholds – a haven for corruption where outlaws thrive and human life is traded like currency. Step into the role of R.E.A.C.H., expose the Corporations hidden agenda, and uncover the purpose behind your creation.

REPLACED is a 2.5D cinematic action platformer wrapped in an intense cyberpunk thriller narrative. Run, climb, and fight through crumbling districts, industrial wastelands, and neon-lit alleys with fluid movement and fast, responsive combat. Chain precise melee strikes with satisfying ranged attacks to take down enemies in high-intensity encounters while keeping the flow of exploration.

As R.E.A.C.H. grapples with unfamiliar human instincts and the weight of emotion, the citys hidden power structures gradually come to light. Themes of humanity, identity, and control unfold through morally complex characters and the slow reveal of a world pushed to its limits. Every corner you explore tells a story, and every secret you expose carries a cost.

The retro-futuristic world is brought to life with hand-crafted pixel art enhanced by modern visual effects, while a moody, synth-driven soundtrack sets the tone. REPLACED delivers a single-player journey that blends cinematic platforming, fast-paced action, and a tense cyberpunk thriller narrative. Immerse yourself in a world where every secret – and every life – has a price.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains combat scenes that feature violence and gore, particularly the finishing moves with the pistol. Dialogue and cutscenes contain strong language.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.1080

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : REPLACED_v1_0_1080.zip

Game Download Size : 6.0 GB

MD5SUM : cbb9628323e5b7042afe7a3e11957d7d

System Requirements of REPLACED v1.0.1080

Before you start REPLACED v1.0.1080 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.