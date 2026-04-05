Raft v1.1.01 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Raft v1.1.01 PC Game 2026 Overview

By yourself or with friends, your mission is to survive an epic oceanic adventure across

a perilous sea! Gather debris to survive, expand your raft and set sail towards forgotten and dangerous islands!

Trapped on a small raft with nothing but a hook made of old plastic, players awake on a vast,

blue ocean totally alone and with no land in sight! With a dry throat and an empty stomach,

survival will not be easy!

Raft throws you and your friends into an epic adventure out on the big open sea, with the

objective to stay alive, gather resources and build yourself a floating home worthy of

survival.

Resources are tough to come by at sea: Players will have to make sure to catch whatever debris floats by using their trusty hook and when possible, scavenge the reefs beneath the waves and the islands above.

However, thirst and hunger is not the only danger in the ocean watch out for the man-

eating shark determined to end your voyage!

Find the last parts of civilization still above water. Overcome the challenges therein, uncover the story of its previous inhabitants and find your way to the next destination!

Features:

Multiplayer! Survive by yourself or with friends in online co-op!

Hook! Use your hook to catch debris floating by.

Craft! Build survival equipment, weapons, crop plots and more to help you stay alive!

Build! Expand your raft from a simple wreckage to a buoyant mansion.

Research! Learn new things to craft in the research table.

Navigate! Sail your raft towards new destinations and overcome their challenges, uncover their story and find new items to help you on your journey!

Dive! Drop anchor and explore the depths for more resources.

Fight! Defend your raft from the dangers of the ocean and fight your way through perilous destinations.

Farm and cook! Grow crops, catch and tend to animals, cook recipes and make tasty smoothies to keep your stomach happy.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.01

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Raft_v1_1_01.zip

Game Download Size : 7.7 GB

MD5SUM : c6da436dba44cb6fc395ef0ec386ff5d

System Requirements of Raft v1.1.01

Before you start Raft v1.1.01 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or later

* Processor: Intel Core i5 2.6GHz or similar

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 700 series or similar

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 64-bit operating system is required

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or later

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 3.3GHz or similar

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 series or similar

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 64-bit operating system is required

Raft v1.1.01 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Raft v1.1.01. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





