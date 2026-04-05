Project Songbird GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Project Songbird GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Title : Project Songbird

Genre : Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer : FYRE Games, Conner Rush

Publisher : FYRE Games

Store: click here

Release Date : 26 Mar, 2026

SUMMARY

Project Songbird is a first-person cinematic narrative psychological horror game from Conner Rush and his studio FYRE Games, the developer behind the critically praised games Summerland and We Never Left (from Dread X Collection 5). Take control of Dakota, a career musician who, amidst writer’s block, decides to isolate themself in a cabin in the remote Appalachian forest in order to record their next album. Take in this gripping tale, explore the natural environment and haunting dreamscapes, and fight to survive in this short horror experience.

* A dark, enthralling 4-5 hour narrative to keep you hooked and guessing until the end.

* Gorgeous visuals as you traverse numerous and diverse environments, presented with a cinematic, film-like aesthetic.

* Ranged and melee combat with upgradeable weapons to help you survive your nightmarish journey

* A stellar voice cast, starring Valerie Rose Lohman (What Remains of Edith Finch, Wolfenstein: Youngblood), Jonah Scott (Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Date Everything), and Aleks Le (Persona 3: Reload, Marvel Rivals, Ghost of Yotei)

* A beautifully dynamic and haunting soundtrack composed and performed by Jacob Noska, and Jonah Henthorne: members of the band Auric Echoes

MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPER

Hi, everyone! This is Conner. I just wanted to briefly say thank you for checking out my game and an extra special thank you to anyone who’s supported me in any way throughout the creation of it. This is by far the most personal game I’ve ever made, and I think that’ll be easy to see for anybody who plays through it. Much of the process for making this game involved just trying a bunch of weird ideas, and I think that, in the end, it all came together really well. No matter what, I’m proud of it, and I’m very happy to have made it. I hope it can help you in the way that it’s helped me. Thank you!

Feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns. Just keep in mind that I’m a solo developer and will respond to the best of my ability 🙂

NOTICE

This game is still actively in development. Information on this page is subject to change as the game’s development progresses further.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains references to and depictions of suicide and animal death.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Project_Songbird_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 5.8 GB

MD5SUM : 56f65b0c08a5c52640def40bc4a30b05

System Requirements of Project Songbird GoldBerg

Before you start Project Songbird GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit version

* Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

* VR Support: None

* Additional Notes: Supports DLSS and FSR2. Does NOT support resolutions wider than 21:9.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit version

* Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or RX 6600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Sound Card: Any

* VR Support: None

* Additional Notes: Supports DLSS and FSR2. Does NOT support resolutions wider than 21:9.

Project Songbird GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Project Songbird GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





