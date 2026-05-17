PRAGMATA VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

PRAGMATA VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview

“Wherever you go, I’ll be there.”

Pragmata is a unique, sci-fi action-adventure game from Capcom.

Follow Hugh, a member of an ill-fated investigation team, and Diana, a young android, as they navigate a lunar facility taken over by rogue AI in search of a way to Earth.

ONE TRAGIC ACCIDENT. AN UNLIKELY DUO.

At a remote lunar research facility, humanity discovers a new oreone that, when properly refined, can be used to create almost anything using 3D printers.

When the facility suddenly falls silent, Hugh and his team are dispatched to investigate…but then disaster strikes.

Hugh is saved by Diana, a lone android wandering the complex. The two of them must join forces to find a way off the moon while working their way through an AI-controlled facility bent on stopping them.

Half-realized replicas of human civilization sprawl across the lunar surface, while inside, only scattered traces of the facility’s vanished inhabitants remain. What buried truth awaits at the end of Hugh and Diana’s journey?

TAKE CONTROL OF TWO CHARACTERSAT THE SAME TIME.

Guide both Hugh as he moves, shoots, and jumps, and Diana, who hacks at the same time.

Enjoy a fresh, new blend of gameplay in this truly unique system that will push your brain to its limits.

Features

Unique dual-character gameplay system

Sci-fi action-adventure experience

Control movement, combat, and hacking simultaneously

Cinematic story set on a lunar research facility

Advanced AI enemies and intense combat encounters

Beautiful futuristic visuals and environments

Exploration-focused gameplay with hidden secrets

Puzzle-solving and environmental interaction

Emotional character-driven narrative

High-tech weapons and combat mechanics

Immersive soundtrack and cinematic presentation

Rogue AI storyline with mystery and suspense

Smooth next-generation gameplay experience

How to Play

In Pragmata, players control both Hugh and Diana at the same time during exploration and combat. Hugh focuses on movement, shooting, and survival, while Diana uses hacking abilities to disable enemy systems and unlock pathways. Players must combine both characters’ abilities to overcome dangerous AI-controlled enemies and solve environmental challenges.

Explore detailed lunar environments, uncover hidden secrets, and survive intense encounters while progressing through a deep sci-fi narrative. Strategic coordination between shooting and hacking is essential for defeating enemies and advancing through the facility.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38

Game File Name : PRAGMATA_VOICES38.zip

Game Download Size : 36 GB

MD5SUM : bf14910347cd3418f25cfe09de368e2f

System Requirements of PRAGMATA VOICES38

Before you start PRAGMATA VOICES38 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 40 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Estimated performance when set to “Performance” preset: 1080p/45 fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. SSD recommended.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB / Radeon RX 6600 8GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 40 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Estimated performance when set to “Balanced” preset: 1080p/60 fps. Frame rate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. AMD Radeon RX 6700

PRAGMATA VOICES38 Free Download

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