Otherworld Legends v3.1.0.0 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Otherworld Legends v3.1.0.0 TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

“Fierce fighters from across time and space have been summoned to the Mirage created by Asura, where they are tested in a gauntlet of trials, while attempting to unravel the secrets that underlie this ever-shifting domain…”

This game is a high-octane roguelike beat-’em-up where you’ll get to

Explore exotic alternate worlds:

From the grim medieval chateau to the frigid plains of Scandinavia, from exotic Persian deserts to the Forbidden Palace, the game’s plethora of environments transports you to take on foes in historic arenas.

Master powerful heroes with unique playstyles:

A girl fulfilling her destiny to become a kungfu grandmaster, a ronin swordsman shrouded in mystery, an entrancing elf from Elfland… As additional merry misfits – each as delightfully bizarre as they are capable – are persuaded to join your motley crew within the Mirage, they become playable, with each bringing a unique skillset and playstyle to suit your adventures.

Skill and item combos:

Mix and match heroes’ arsenal of skills with ability-enhancing item pickups found in levels to create all sorts of overpowered builds that can dish out devastating damage.

Team up with your friends:

Each run through Asura’s Mirage offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v3.1.0.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Otherworld_Legends_v3_1_0_0_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.2 GB

MD5SUM : 1408fdf6d44f2bb37cb47d69bf7a9a06

System Requirements of Otherworld Legends v3.1.0.0 TENOKE

Before you start Otherworld Legends v3.1.0.0 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7+

* Processor: Intel i5+

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 1024 MB available space

* Additional Notes: DirectX 9.1+ or OpenGL 3.2+

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7+

* Processor: Intel i5+

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 460 / Radeon HD 7800 or better

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 1024 MB available space

* Additional Notes: DirectX 9.1+ or OpenGL 3.2+

Otherworld Legends v3.1.0.0 TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Otherworld Legends v3.1.0.0 TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





