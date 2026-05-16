NITRO GEN OMEGA TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and role playing game.

NITRO GEN OMEGA TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Humanity has lost the war. The wastelands are now crawling with rogue AI and scavenging war machines. You and your mercenary crew fight to survive, taking on contracts from the last remaining cities built high above the wasteland.

Fly across a massive open world filled with settlements, machine lairs, quests, and unexpected events.

Take on contracts, recruit new pilots, and shape your crews legend one battle at a time.

Plan your moves during the Planning Phase, then watch your strategy unfold in fully animated, anime-inspired combat sequences.

Injuries, panic, and breakdowns can strike at any momentbut so can heroism.

Create and recruit your crew. Command a four-pilot squad, each controlling a different Mech subsystem.

Dodge, fire, deploy coolant, or unleash special tactics using the games unique Timeline System, where every second counts and every action shapes the flow of battle.

Between missions, your airship becomes home.

Cook, train, or relax as your pilots bond, form rivalries, and grow through their experiences.

Each relationship influences how they fightand how they survive.

Collect and assemble Mech parts to build your perfect war machine.

Balance protection, heat, and ammo to match your playstyle, and unlock new Mech frames with unique strengths and loadouts.

Your Mech can be rebuiltyour pilots cannot.

Manage morale and fatigue, face the consequences of your choices, and discover who you and your crew truly are in a world on the brink.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : NITRO_GEN_OMEGA_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.1 GB

MD5SUM : b291f791894e4fa003869d3348b3825e

System Requirements of NITRO GEN OMEGA TENOKE

Before you start NITRO GEN OMEGA TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD Athlon 3000G

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7750 1GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 1300X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1650, 4 GB / AMD R9 290X, 4 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

NITRO GEN OMEGA TENOKE Free Download

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