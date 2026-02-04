Fish Hunters GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Fish solo or in co-op! Catch, shoot, and collect fish with crazy guns, explore unique locations, and relax by the campfire with friends in this wild fishing adventure!

CATCH AND SHOOT!

Catch over 140 species of fish from tiny minnows to massive sea monsters.

Complete your collectors atlas, discover rare fish, and earn valuable rewards!

UPGRADE YOUR GEAR!

Become a master of fishing and shooting! Unlock new rods, baits, and lures to hunt the rarest fish. Then upgrade and customize your arsenal to tackle even the most challenging catches.

PLAY WITH FRIENDS!

FISH HUNTERS is made for fun with friends! Team up with up to 4 players or meet new ones at your cozy camp. Share stories around the fire, fish together, and compete for the most incredible catch.

RELAX AND HAVE FUN!

After an intense hunt, take a break: sip lemonade, enjoy the breathtaking scenery in massive open locations, or unleash chaos with your friends. Play mini-games, throw poppers at each other, dance, or test your shooting skills.

FISH HUNTERS is the perfect blend of action, fishing, and friendly fun. Catch fish, shoot, and just enjoy the game!

Relax, fish, and shoot! A wild fishing adventure where your catch takes flight and your guns do the rest!

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

The music in the game was partly generated by AI and polished, rearranged and hea

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Fish_Hunters_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 5.9 GB

MD5SUM : 7d19c55d2572b44a59e56f0aadcd6d71

System Requirements of Fish Hunters GoldBerg

Before you start Fish Hunters GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or Ryzen 3xxx Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space



