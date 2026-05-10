Ethans Watch v1.2.8 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Ethans Watch v1.2.8 PC Game 2026 Overview

Survive. Protect. Endure.

In Ethans Watch, you play as Ethan – a husband fighting through a collapsing zombie outbreak to keep his pregnant wife, Sophia, alive. Resources are scarce, the infected are relentless, and every encounter is a risk.

Fight through abandoned homes, gas stations, and military checkpoints, cutting down hundreds of zombies while scavenging ammo, medical supplies, and essential gear. Survival is not about clearing every threat – its about reaching safety together.

If Sophia dies, the fight is over.

Game-play Overview

Ethans Watch is a linear, action-focused survival FPS built around intense combat and constant escort pressure.

Sophia is not a combatant. You must manage her positioning, protect her during fights, and respond when she is threatened.

Key Features

* First-person gunplay and melee combat

* Linear, handcrafted campaign with escalating intensity

* Action-packed survival FPS with hundreds of zombies

* Escort-driven gameplay focused on protecting Sophia

* Environmental storytelling and optional lore notes

* 3 replayable minigames for extended challenge

* Basic crafting and inventory management

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.8

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Ethans_Watch_v1_2_8.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : 4adb5ff725778602de1999fbb8343e53

System Requirements of Ethans Watch v1.2.8

Before you start Ethans Watch v1.2.8 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 560 (2-4 GB VRAM)

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX-compatible sound card

* VR Support: N/A

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 590 (4-6 GB VRAM)

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX-compatible sound card

* VR Support: N/A

Ethans Watch v1.2.8 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Ethans Watch v1.2.8. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





