Escape Simulator 2 v20029r Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Escape Simulator 2 v20029r PC Game 2026 Overview

Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the best-selling escape room game. With immersive new environments, deeper puzzles, and innovative builder tools, its the ultimate first person escape room experience.

Explore new locations crafted with the help of escape room experts and legendary community builders. Each room pack contains four rooms filled with intricate puzzles and hidden mysteries:

* Draculas Castle: Step into the shadowy fortress, uncover its secrets, and free the town from a dark curse.

* Starship EOS: An exploration vessel is stranded after a collision, forcing you to retrieve an energy source from a mysterious dark sphere.

* The Cursed Treasure: Follow a cryptic map to a pirate island, overcome treacherous trials, and claim the ancient treasure.

With more content coming soon after the release!

The game is designed for both solo play and multiplayer with friends. Up to 8 players can join together online, with built-in voice and text chat for easy puzzle-solving communication.

When you step into Escape Simulator 2, we want it to feel like youre walking into a real-life escape room. Every detail is designed for interactivityyou can pick up and examine objects, wipe away dirt, drive vehicles, take a seat wherever you like, and move anything thats not bolted down.

Create your dream escape rooms with the updated Room Editor 2.0! After seeing over 4,000 rooms built in the first game, weve made the tools even more powerful and intuitive. The new lighting engine makes your rooms look more like the official rooms, the Building Editor lets you design rooms (with working stairs!), and you can bring everything to life with Sequence animations.

Why a sequel?

A sequel gives us a fresh start and lets us push the limits of the genre further. We were inspired to explore darker escape room themes and experiment with new gameplay and puzzle ideas. Splitting from the original game let us focus on improving key features like rendering, networking, physics, and animations.

Will Escape Simulator still get updates?

Yes! With the recent Mayan DLC and more content on the way, well continue supporting the original game while expanding its reach to new platforms.

Is it scary?

While Escape Simulator 2 is darker and has a more mysterious vibe, its not a horror game. The game also doesnt feature any jump scares or gore.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20029R

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Escape_Simulator_2_v20029R.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : d9a6879f6f49f83ad484f09a1840fa2d

System Requirements of Escape Simulator 2 v20029r

Before you start Escape Simulator 2 v20029r Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (or newer)

* Processor: X64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: DX11 capable GPU (4 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (or newer)

* Processor: X64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: DX11 capable GPU (6 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 40 GB available space

Escape Simulator 2 v20029r Free Download

Click on the below button to start Escape Simulator 2 v20029r. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





