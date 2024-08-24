E-TECH SIMULATOR TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Welcome to E-TECH Simulator, the ULTIMATE simulation game where your entrepreneurial skills will be put to the test! Step into the shoes of a savvy shop owner determined to build the most successful tech retail business in town.

In this exciting journey, you’ll need to upgrade your shop, sell cutting-edge E-TECH products, and add stylish decorations to create the perfect shopping environment for you !

Features:

* Upgrade Your Shop: Start with a small storefront and transform it into a sprawling tech haven. Expand your space, enhance your facilities, and optimize your layout to attract more customers and maximize sales.

* Sell E-TECH Products: Stay ahead of the competition by stocking the latest and greatest in E-TECH products. From smartphones and laptops to smart home devices and VR gear, your shop will become the go-to destination for tech enthusiasts.

* Customize and Decorate: Personalize your shop with a variety of decorations and themes. Choose from sleek modern designs, cozy vintage styles, or futuristic aesthetics to create an inviting atmosphere that keeps customers coming back for more.

* Manage Your Business: Keep an eye on your finances, manage inventory, and ensure customer satisfaction. Make strategic decisions to boost your reputation and profitability.

* Realistic Simulation: Experience a detailed and immersive simulation with realistic customer behavior, dynamic market trends, and a vibrant in-game economy.

* Multiplayer Mode: Play solo or team up with up to three friends in multiplayer mode. Collaborate to build a tech empire together or compete to see who can create the most successful shop. Share resources, complete group challenges, and experience the thrill of entrepreneurship with friends.

Are you ready to become the ULTIMATE tech retail tycoon? Dive into E-TECH SIMULATOR and start building your dream shop today!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : E_TECH_SIMULATOR_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.6 GB

MD5SUM : a7915770c5ceea40030f0cfcaedfa792

System Requirements of E-TECH SIMULATOR TENOKE

Before you start E-TECH SIMULATOR TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: WINDOWS 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: I5 3350 / RYZEN 5 2500X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1050 / AMD R9 270X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: WINDOWS 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: I5 7600K / RYZEN 5 2600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 / AMD R9 270X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

