Criminals aren’t born they are made.

Welcome to the early 2000s! You are Eddie, and a lifestyle of bad choices made you an outlaw seeking refuge. Don’t worry tho, Isla Sombra is the perfect place for fugitives like you!

You’re not planning to just surrender and stay there forever though. Prove your worth, use your talents and get your life back! Making a fortune along the way won’t hurt either…

FEATURES

* Many improved and many new ways of acquiring, processing and distributing narcotics. Buy and produce drugs or byproducts, and process, mix and/or purify them to achieve the desired quality.

* Singleplayer or co-op mode.

* Expansive and varied environments, from small villages to harbors to towns and everything in between.

* Improved A.I., both for NPCs and enemies. Militia can raid a village and harass the townsfolk.

* Unique economy with two currencies the local one and the much desired U.S. dollar.

* Early 2000s technology and an atmosphere of a Caribbean dictatorship, full of colorful characters with their own ambitions and agendas.

System Requirements of Drug Dealer Simulator 2 v1.0.5

Before you start Drug Dealer Simulator 2 v1.0.5 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570 or equivalent

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD recommented

