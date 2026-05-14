Dread Neighbor TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Dread Neighbor TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dread Neighbor is a first-person psychological horror experience inspired by modern Chinese horror.

Multi-Perspective Storytelling

Based on real-life elements, explore the hidden fears and anxieties of urban solitude through the perspective of multiple victims.

Start as a young woman working and living alone in the city. To cut costs, you move into an old apartment building that is cheap, but unnervingly quiet.

Eyes are Everywhere

Narrow hallways, dim lights, damp corners that never dry – everything feels like it has been waiting for you. Since childhood, you’ve been able to see things others could not.

And here, you begin to notice countless eyeslurkingwatching you from within every room.

Combat the overwhelming feeling of paranoia as familiar spaces shift depending on where you look, and where you don’t. What seems like an ordinary routine is subtilly and unnervingly invaded by an unseen presence.

Heart-Pounding Gameplay and Multiple Endlings

Escape a cruel stalker in thrilling chase sequences while trying to uncover the truth.

Piece together clues to uncover three distinct narrative conclusions, including the true ending without succumbing to the fear.

Nothing Is As It Seems

As anomalies seep into your daily life,

As familiar surroundings become unfamiliar,

As the night feels deeper than darkness itself

You realize the pressure doesn’t fade when you look away, it has always been there.

* Feel free to stream or upload gameplay videos!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game incorporates elements that evoke a sense of real-life horror.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dread_Neighbor_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 7eae32ed31e1f87174c2ec4101e21879

System Requirements of Dread Neighbor TENOKE

Before you start Dread Neighbor TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel CPU Core i5

* Memory: 11 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060

* Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel CPU Core i7

* Memory: 20 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX3060

* Storage: 20 GB available space

Dread Neighbor TENOKE Free Download

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