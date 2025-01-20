Cooking Simulator v1.6.0.14 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Become the ultimate chef! Take control of a highly polished, realistic kitchen equipped with all kinds of utensils and stands. Unlock and master over 80 recipes or use dozens of lifelike ingredients to cook everything you like. A simulator spiced up with a dash of real-life physics!

Key Features:

* Career and Sandbox modes

* 80+ recipes

* 140+ lifelike ingredients

* Perks and skills to unlock

* Advanced cooking mechanics

* Realistic physics

Your kitchens got all the gear a chef might need. Griddles, cookers, gas stands, ovens and tons of utensils like pots, pans, plates, knives, spatulas and blenders! On top of that there are over 140 ingredients available in the pantry: meat and fish, fruit and veggies, dairy products and various liquids. Theres also a full set of spices and herbs for adding that extra flavour!

Lifelike cooking experience! All the ingredients respond to your actions by changing temperature, appearance and taste. Every time youre slicing potatoes, flipping steaks or boiling a soup, there are some real-life physics applied to it. Once you learn the cooking mechanics and start serving dishes, youll see yourself becoming a better chef with every new plate on the checkout.

Career mode is a culinary journey zero-to-hero style and your task is to gain fame for you and your restaurant. Youll start from the basics and progressively unlock new more complex dishes and start serving more customers as your fame and experience grow. Once you master the recipes and workflow, youll be able to unlock various perks and skills.

However, if youre not interested in playing by the rules, youre going to love the Sandbox mode. Access all the recipes and ingredients and prepare whatever you like without any pressure. You dont even have to cook anything! Game physics gives you unlimited opportunities. Throw knives like darts, set up cutting boards like dominoes, set the whole kitchen on fire, blow up the oven and save the day using a fire extinguisher!

Game Version : v1.6.0.14

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Game File Name : Cooking_Simulator_v1_6_0_14.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 x64

* Processor: i5 3550 / FX-8350

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 660Ti 3GB / R9 270X 4GB

* DirectX: Version 9.0c

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 x64

* Processor: i5 4570 / Ryzen 7 1700x

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB / RX 480 GB 8GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

