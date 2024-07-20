Cardwoven Empires TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

Cardwoven Empires TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

A deckbuilder with 4x gameplay

Combing elements of both genres, explore and expand across a fantasy world made of cards to find artefacts, unique buildings and new allies. Add buildings to your deck, then play them to expand your empire, adding farms, cities, libraries, temples, ports… Once buildings are played, attach cards to them to gain additional benefits. Workers in cities gain gold, idols in temples draw cards, witches (and possibly their black cats) gain command points… Choose the right attachment for your particular synergies.

Three factions

Play as one of three factions. The Lands of the King is a balanced faction which synergises well with large empires or high draw. Babylon is a building focused faction which attaches workers to buildings to customise their effects. The Unfaithful are a faction which revolves around gaining short term advantages at the cost of adding harmful sin cards to their decks which must then be removed later.

Balance your deck, balance your economy

Adding military cards lets you expand and defend your empire, capturing powerful unique buildings and protecting against orcish raiders, but will be useless against political foes or building up your gold supply. Adding cards to buy more cards may be expensive in the short term, but pay off greatly if you can craft the perfect deck. Meanwhile buffs and utility cards can sometimes help your economy along far more than just another trader might.

5 Victory Types, 10 Difficulty Levels

Win in a variety of ways, by gaining gold, invading your neighbours or befriending them. Each faction has 5 victory cards, including faction-specific unique victories. Unlock difficulty levels to add new obstacles to overcome, to make the game fresh and challenging with each replay. With over 200 cards, you’ll have to adapt each time to the synergies your card draws, buildings discovered and artefacts allow.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cardwoven_Empires_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 979 MB

MD5SUM : bd70829053e0225cdc5f42bdb7d5a830

System Requirements of Cardwoven Empires TENOKE

Before you start Cardwoven Empires TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA 770

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 1366×768 resolution

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel 8500 i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA 1060

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Additional Notes: 1920×1080 resolution

Cardwoven Empires TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cardwoven Empires TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





