AutoRogue is a roguelike where you combine skills with conditions to automate battles. you can sit back, enjoy your coffee, and watch your carefully crafted automated battles unfold.

Condensing the Best of Auto-Battles

In this game, everything is decided before the battle begins. Your available items, build direction, and the unique traits of enemies change every time, making it fun to devise the optimal strategy. Careful planning will always give you an advantage.

Explore Your Own Unique Build

In AutoRogue, you can enhance basic skills by combining them with special conditions to create new effects. For example:

* A skill may reduce HP upon use but lower its cost.

* A skill could increase your max HP permanently if it lands the finishing blow.

* A skills cost may double, but it activates twice in succession.

With a wide variety of combinations, you can create your own unique and exciting build.

The More You Play, the More Fun It Gets

In this game, its not the character that gets stronger, but the player. As you gain experience, you’ll sharpen your knowledge and strategy. With different enemies, skills, and events appearing in every run, you can enjoy the game over and over again.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Auto_Rogue_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : f646c7c3a30db85f162de109b3b787bc

System Requirements of Auto Rogue TENOKE

Before you start Auto Rogue TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Storage: 500 MB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Storage: 1 GB available space

